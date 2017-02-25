Talent gets support in TN, says Ritika Singh

A successful kickboxer and mixed martial artiste who got a chance to face the camera and act in a film – a one liner which explains the journey of the national award fame `Ritika Singh’. Her energy and enthusiasm leaves all wonder. In the city, she talks to Covai Post about Tamil cinema, `Irudhi Suttru’ and sports.

Excerpts from the interview.

Being a sportsperson and also a North Indian, how hard was it to adapt with Tamil cinema?

It was a very hard process. I had never tried acting before in my life. That too to act and work in a language that I am not at all familiar with was very challenging. The language barrier is there. But eventually it will get cleared and I will do a much better work.

How is the film world treating you?

I am not a part of the film world yet, but still I am getting good chances and appreciations for my work. I have not interacted with many stars. My co-stars are treating me very well and that is what I need.

How did Madhavan help you turn into an actor?

During Irudhi Suttru, Maddy sir was always there when I was doing my scenes. He used to help me a lot in understanding the situation. He is very selfless as an actor. That was very helpful for me.

What kind of roles motivates you? How do you prepare yourself?

I want to try different kind of roles. I am a very simple person off screen. But in films you get a chance to live characters of different shades. So experimenting leads to knowing yourself better. I just listen to what the director wants me to do. If something is very challenging, I keep on thinking about that scene for a long time. When you totally become a part of that scene, everything else comes to you naturally.

Talking about sports how much support and motivation do woman get in India?

It was three women who won the medals for India in this Olympics. I am not saying women are superior in the society. But women too have the talent and potential to succeed. This is being witnessed around the world and things are changing slowly. But it is very sad when our own people don’t recognize and support women. There are a lot of films coming up based on sports in India. Those films are also turning out to be blockbusters. People are getting to know the importance of sports.

Being a sports person how are you planning to take it to the next level? Would you train people?

Yes I will. My father already has two training academies in Mumbai. I have plans to open some academies in Chennai and a lot more places in India. I want people to take up some sort of sport and master it. It helps you stay healthy. It is not about winning or the appreciation you get. It is about the self-defence and fitness that matters. For that I would definitely do something.

Can you describe one memorable moment after coming into acting?

National Award for `Irudhi Suttru’. Winning the award and meeting the President was something big for me. Popular actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut seeing me get the award was an icing on the cake for me at that moment.

What are your upcoming projects?

My upcoming films are `Shivalinga’ with Lawrence sir in Tamil and `Guru’ with Venkatesh sir in Telugu. I am also doing a film with Aravind Swamy sir.