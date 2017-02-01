FLASH NEWS 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley Propose to limit cash exp for revenue and capital exp to Rs 10,000: Arun Jaitley Basic customs duty on LNG to be reduced from 5% to 2.5%: Arun Jaitley Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crores to be reduced to 25%, to strengthen MSME sector: Arun Jaitley 24 lakh people show income above Rs 10 lakh. 1.7 crore people file returns out of 4.2 crore salaried people : Jaitley We will end the year with a higher growth rate of 17% for second year in a row: Arun Jaitley

The first single from Kaatru Veliyidai is titled Azhagiye

February 1, 2017

The team of director Manirathnam’s upcoming bilingual Kaatru Veliyidai ( Cheliyaa in Telugu) have announced details about the first single track that will be released from the movie. Titled Azhagiyae, the sing is all set be unveiled on February 2, 2017. An AR Rahman musical, the movie’s songs have been penned by Vairamuthu and have been recorded under the audio label Sony Music. With Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, Kaatru Veliyidai has been produced by Madras Talkies and is slated for a release in March 2017. The movie will be released by Sri Thenandal Films in Tamil and Sri Venkateshwara Creations in Telugu.

