The first single from Kaatru Veliyidai is titled Azhagiye

The team of director Manirathnam’s upcoming bilingual Kaatru Veliyidai ( Cheliyaa in Telugu) have announced details about the first single track that will be released from the movie. Titled Azhagiyae, the sing is all set be unveiled on February 2, 2017. An AR Rahman musical, the movie’s songs have been penned by Vairamuthu and have been recorded under the audio label Sony Music. With Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, Kaatru Veliyidai has been produced by Madras Talkies and is slated for a release in March 2017. The movie will be released by Sri Thenandal Films in Tamil and Sri Venkateshwara Creations in Telugu.