  • Bangladesh’s navy was searching for 81 fishermen still missing after more than 63 were rescued from Bay of Bengal
  • Karnataka Home Minsiter G. Parameshwara to resign from his post; will handover the letter to CM. He will be made KPCC president
  • ACB started a probe into allegations by Kapil Mishra about a scam in procurement of medicines in govt hospitals
  • General Reserve Engineering Force personnel killed, 2 others injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in J&K’s Poonch district
  • There was a conflict of opinion among administrators. Guha to specify in SC affidavit: Sources
  • Former Indian Ambassador to the US Nirupama Rao was appointed public policy fellow to a Washington-based think-tank
  • A sailor today died under suspicious circumstances aboard INS Rana in Naval dockyard, Vizag
  • Historian Ramachandra Guha, one of the administrators of the BCCI, has resigned from the post
  • Angelo Mathews has suffered a calf injury and may not play in their first Champions Trophy match on Saturday
  • Ramachandra Guha resigned from the Committee of Administrators (COA) on 28th May
THIS BIG HERO PUSHES HIS NEXT PROJECT FOR AR MURUGADOSS’ FILM?

June 1, 2017

Ram Charan’s is busy with his untitled film directed by commercial hit director Sukumar. This project was planned for a September 29th release for Dussehra weekend. But now that Mahesh Babu – AR Murugadoss’ Spyder is looking for that date, Ram Charan and his team are allegedly planning to push their movie to a different date. Ram Charan is a good friend of Mahesh Babu and he would not want to lock horns with him. Reports suggest Ram Charan’s film would hit the screen for Diwali 2017.

On the other hand, Spyder’s teaser which was planned to be unveiled today has been postponed as a sign of respect to director Dasari Narayana Rao’s death. The teaser would be launched tomorrow, 1st of June at 10.30 AM.

