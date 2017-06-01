THIS BIG HERO PUSHES HIS NEXT PROJECT FOR AR MURUGADOSS’ FILM?

Ram Charan’s is busy with his untitled film directed by commercial hit director Sukumar. This project was planned for a September 29th release for Dussehra weekend. But now that Mahesh Babu – AR Murugadoss’ Spyder is looking for that date, Ram Charan and his team are allegedly planning to push their movie to a different date. Ram Charan is a good friend of Mahesh Babu and he would not want to lock horns with him. Reports suggest Ram Charan’s film would hit the screen for Diwali 2017.

On the other hand, Spyder’s teaser which was planned to be unveiled today has been postponed as a sign of respect to director Dasari Narayana Rao’s death. The teaser would be launched tomorrow, 1st of June at 10.30 AM.