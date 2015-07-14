Thoongaavanam first look: Kamal Haasan dons the garb of a cop

Posters of Kamal Haasan’s next film, Thoongaavanam (a place that never sleeps) are out. After playing an eighth century artiste and a contemporary superstar in Uttama Villain, Kamal Haasan is now all set to go the thriller way and play a cop in Thoongaavanam.

One of the posters shows Kamal as a plain-clothed cop, with a gun conspicuously tucked in his belt. Another poster has the star in a pub, kissing a woman while keeping an eye on someone. We don’t get to see the lady though. The last of the posters shows the actor in an action mode, smashing a car screen, in a picture that has been shot from inside the car.

Thoongaavanam is said to be a fast-paced thriller where the entire story unfolds during the course of a single night.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan Tamil thriller “Thoongaavanam”, which goes on floors on Sunday, is titled “Cheekati Rajyam” in Telugu. The film will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil.

“The title of the Telugu version of the movie has been decided as Cheekati Rajyam’. This will be a bilingual. The first look of the movie will be unveiled on Sunday,” a source from the filshotm’s unit told IANS.

The film, to be directed by Kamal’s long-time associate Rajesh M. Selva, features Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Manisha Koirala has been approached to play Kamal’s wife in the movie.

Ghibran has been roped in to compose tunes. This is his fourth collaboration with Kamal in a row.