  • Was harassed, forced to sell Kodanadu Estate: Former owner
  • In 3 years, we achieved what UPA couldn’t in 70: Amit Shah
  • Modi becomes most followed leader on Facebook
  • India’s first e-taxi, e-rickshaw flagged off in Nagpur
  • Kamal Haasan said he does not have to do a show like Satyamev Jayate to prove he is socially responsible
  • Around Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a State Bank of India ATM in Thiruvananthapuram
  • Stone pelting started at five different locations in Anantnag district, J&K
  • CBSE Class 12 results 2017 to be out on May 28
  • Stone Pelters-Terrorists nexus in Kashmir exposed
  • Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat killed in Tral Encounter
Entertainment

Tubelight – RADIO SONG

Covai Post Network
May 17, 2017

The Biggest Song of 2017 is finally here ! Radio is the first track to be released from the most awaited film of year – Tubelight.

