Tusshar Kapoor is a dad now!

The unmarried actor has fathered a baby boy through surrogacy using IVF.

He has become a single parent with the aid of medical technology at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, and has named the baby Laksshya.

Laksshya is the first grandchild of Tusshar’s parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor.

The IVF treatment was led by Firuza Parikh, Director of IVF and Genetics at the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre.