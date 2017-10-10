Two famous directors to star in Mr. Chandramouli

As announced yesterday, Karthik’s next film with his son Gautham Karthik titled Mr. Chandramouli, inspired from the former’s dialogue. The latest about this film is that two National award-winning directors, Mahendran and Agathiyan will be playing significant roles.
Director Mahendran essays, a businessman and director Agathiyan plays Karthik’s friend. The film also has Regina Cassandra and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important roles.The movie is helmed by Thiru and produced by Creative Entertainers and Distributors.
