  • SEBI moves SC seeking contempt proceedings against Sahara group for obstructing auction of its Aamby Valley property as directed by court
  • Congratulate Maharashtra BJP, CM Fadnavis & R.Patil Danve for impressive performance in Gram Panchayat polls across the state, tweets PM
  • Sensex starts off high, Nifty regains 10k mark (PTI)
  • Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister to hold its first meeting under chairmanship of Bibek Debroy tomorrow (ANI)
Two famous directors to star in Mr. Chandramouli

October 10, 2017

As announced yesterday, Karthik’s next film with his son Gautham Karthik titled Mr. Chandramouli, inspired from the former’s dialogue. The latest about this film is that two National award-winning directors, Mahendran and Agathiyan will be playing significant roles.

Director Mahendran essays, a businessman and director Agathiyan plays Karthik’s friend. The film also has Regina Cassandra and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important roles.The movie is helmed by Thiru and produced by Creative Entertainers and Distributors.

