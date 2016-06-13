Udta Punjab cleared with 13 cuts

The censor board has given the go-ahead for the controversial drug-themed Bollywood film ‘Udta Punjab’ with 13 cuts under the ‘A’ category.

“We have today cleared Udta Punjab under A (restricted for adult audience) category after 13 cuts,”said board chairman Pahlaj Nihalani.

Nihalani said nine members of the Central Board of Film Certification watched the film and “unanimously” cleared it after the proposed 13 cuts.

“The CBFCs job is now over. It is now up to the producer to go to the court or tribunal. We will implement the order,” Nihalani said.

The Abhishek Chaubey-directed film is tentatively scheduled for release on June 17.

The CBFC’s revising committee had suggested a number of changes in the movie, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor-Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, and deals with the problem of drug addiction among youth in Punjab.