  • All eyes on Karunanidhi’s birthday party and it remains to be seen which Oppn leader will get biggest slice of cake
  • Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and five others have been booked by the CBI in a new ₹28.73 crore bank loan default case
  • The BJP leadership in Kerala hopes Shah’s meeting with bishops will help build bridges with the minority community
  • This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday
  • 1 Army officer was injured during encounter with terrorists in Assam’s Kokrajhar last evening. Terrorists escaped due to bad weather
  • Four trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
  • Shocking visuals show a dead body being moved in a garbage trolley in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur due to lack of facilities at the hospital
  • ED registers money laundering case against former head of Secondary Education and 7 others in Bihar toppers scam case of 2016
  • West Indies cricket team officially renamed as ‘WINDIES’
  • Paris climate deal not tough enough on India: Donald Trump
Entertainment

Udta Punjab cleared with 13 cuts

Covai Post Network
June 13, 2016

The censor board has given the go-ahead for the controversial drug-themed Bollywood film ‘Udta Punjab’ with 13 cuts under the ‘A’ category.

“We have today cleared Udta Punjab under A (restricted for adult audience) category after 13 cuts,”said board chairman Pahlaj Nihalani.

Nihalani said nine members of the Central Board of Film Certification watched the film and “unanimously” cleared it after the proposed 13 cuts.

“The CBFCs job is now over. It is now up to the producer to go to the court or tribunal. We will implement the order,” Nihalani said.

The Abhishek Chaubey-directed film is tentatively scheduled for release on June 17.

The CBFC’s revising committee had suggested a number of changes in the movie, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor-Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, and deals with the problem of drug addiction among youth in Punjab.

