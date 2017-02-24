Varun Dhawan to star in Shoojit Sricar’s next?

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his next film with Alia Bhatt, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, post which he will resume shooting for David Dhawan’s ‘Judwaa 2’. And now if reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan has signed Shoojit Sircar’s next.

According to a report in Times Now, Dhawan might be stepping into the shoes of another darker character for the film. Sircar is thought to have relayed the film’s idea to the actor and buzz suggested he’s signed the film. Although he’s gearing up for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, he has also started shooting for ‘Judwaa 2’. It seems he will begin Sircar’s film after his schedule for the latter completes.

Dhawan is mostly known for his comic roles but no doubt many will be excited to see him in a more dramatic and serious role once again.