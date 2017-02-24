FLASH NEWS Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe against WikiLeaks founder Assange Tamil Nadu Class 10th result announced, 5059 schools score 100% Two CRPF jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district Election Commission to hold live EVM demo in Delhi tomorrow India’s first womb transplant successfully conducted in Pune Hacker says data stolen to make Zomato launch bug bounty India has capability to make 2,600 nuclear weapons: Pakistan Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes dies at 77 Post ceremony boycott, Iran’s Asghar accepts Oscar at Cannes Google announces Android version for 1 GB RAM phones

Entertainment


Varun Dhawan to star in Shoojit Sricar’s next?

moviecrow.com
February 24, 2017

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his next film with Alia Bhatt, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, post which he will resume shooting for David Dhawan’s ‘Judwaa 2’. And now if reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan has signed Shoojit Sircar’s next.

According to a report in Times Now, Dhawan might be stepping into the shoes of another darker character for the film. Sircar is thought to have relayed the film’s idea to the actor and buzz suggested he’s signed the film. Although he’s gearing up for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, he has also started shooting for ‘Judwaa 2’. It seems he will begin Sircar’s film after his schedule for the latter completes.

Dhawan is mostly known for his comic roles but no doubt many will be excited to see him in a more dramatic and serious role once again.

Comments 226
