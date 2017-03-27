Vijay 61- National or International?

Vijay 61 is being directed by Atlee and features Ilayathalapathy Vijay along with Nithya Menen, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and others. The film has been briskly proceeding as per its plan. Till now the shooting of the film has been happening in India but there are talks that the unit may proceed to Europe for their further schedules.

While it was earlier suggested that the location may by France for the next schedule, there is also an internet buzz that the unit may be heading to Rajasthan for the impending schedule.

When we checked with our sources from the Vijay 61 camp, they said that the place is not yet finalized for the next schedule and would soon get firmed up.