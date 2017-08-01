01 Aug 2017, Edition - 749, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed has been under house arrest since January 31 this year
  • Amit Shah warns all the Rajya Sabha MPs who were absent during voting on an important bill on Monday
  • Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Nitish Kumar’s membership in state legislature
  • PM Modi reaches Guwahati. He’ll take stock of flood situation in Assam & NE. PM will also chair meeting with Assam, Manipur & Arunachal CMs
  • Uttarakhand CM to visit RSS Headquarters in Nagpur today, he is also scheduled to meet RSS Sarsanchalak Mohan Bhagat
  • Stone pelting reported from all surrounding villages of Harkipora in pulwama. 1 militant Arif Lilhari reported to be killed
Entertainment

Vijay as MGR Fan in Mersal?

cinedaddy.com
August 1, 2017

John Andrews

Actor Vijay will reportedly be seen in triple roles in Mersal, being directed by Atlee kumar. We already know that Vijay is a fan of MGR in real life and he will be playing the same role in Mersal too.

In a recent instagram post by Samantha, the childhood pictures of Vijay and MGR were spotted, which indicates that Vijay will be playing MGR fan onscreen.

The shooting for the film is in final stages and it will likely be wrapped up in a week time. Mersal also has S.J.Suryah, Kajal, Samantha, Nithya Menen and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Food Combinations You Must Avoid: Three Things You Should Never Team With Milk
May 05, 2017

There is a reason why they say, 'you are what you eat'. You may be extremely particular about your daily diet and exactly how many calories your system crunches down every day, but...

Read More