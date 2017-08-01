Vijay as MGR Fan in Mersal?

John Andrews

Actor Vijay will reportedly be seen in triple roles in Mersal, being directed by Atlee kumar. We already know that Vijay is a fan of MGR in real life and he will be playing the same role in Mersal too.

In a recent instagram post by Samantha, the childhood pictures of Vijay and MGR were spotted, which indicates that Vijay will be playing MGR fan onscreen.

The shooting for the film is in final stages and it will likely be wrapped up in a week time. Mersal also has S.J.Suryah, Kajal, Samantha, Nithya Menen and many others in pivotal roles.