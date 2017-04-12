FLASH NEWS Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation 137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Three explosions hit German football team Dortmund’s bus late Tuesday ahead of a Champions League clash Tamil actor Dhanush opposes the plea for DNA test made by Madurai couple who claim Dhanush is their son

Vijay sethupathi teams up with his hit director again after 5 years

April 12, 2017

We have exciting news for all Vijay Sethupathi fans. Yes, Makkal Selvan will apparently be teaming up with director Balaji Tharaneetharan soon for a film titled Seethakathi. It must be noted that Balaji Tharaneetharan was among the first directors to give a break to Vijay Sethupathi with Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012). An official announcement regarding this project is expected to be made soon along with cast and crew details.

Seethakathi is a popular Tamil scholar who lived in the 1650s. He is known for his generous nature, and there is also a phrase after him in Tamil ‘Sethum Koduthan Seethakathi’ which means he was generous even after his death. There is also a street named after him in North Chennai, Seethakathi Nagar.

So we presume, either the film’s premise should take place in Seethakathi Nagar or Vijay Sethupathi’s character should be as generous as the great Tamil scholar Seethakathi.

We wish both Vijay Sethupathi and director Balaji Tharaneetharan all the very best!

