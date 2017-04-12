Vijay sethupathi teams up with his hit director again after 5 years

We have exciting news for all Vijay Sethupathi fans. Yes, Makkal Selvan will apparently be teaming up with director Balaji Tharaneetharan soon for a film titled Seethakathi. It must be noted that Balaji Tharaneetharan was among the first directors to give a break to Vijay Sethupathi with Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012). An official announcement regarding this project is expected to be made soon along with cast and crew details.

Seethakathi is a popular Tamil scholar who lived in the 1650s. He is known for his generous nature, and there is also a phrase after him in Tamil ‘Sethum Koduthan Seethakathi’ which means he was generous even after his death. There is also a street named after him in North Chennai, Seethakathi Nagar.

So we presume, either the film’s premise should take place in Seethakathi Nagar or Vijay Sethupathi’s character should be as generous as the great Tamil scholar Seethakathi.

We wish both Vijay Sethupathi and director Balaji Tharaneetharan all the very best!