Vivegam teaser’s sureshot new release date!

Ajith Kumar, who is currently busy shooting for his Vivegam in Serbia, Europe, is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Earlier, the film’s teaser was supposed to release today, but at the last minute, the team decided to postpone the teaser release and instead, they released a new poster on the account of his birthday.

Now, reliable sources confirm us about the teaser’s new release date. In all probabilities, it is said that the team is planning to release the teaser on the 18th of May, which happens to be a Thursday.

This is said to be the finalized date, and we hope there is no further delay. The film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, while Vetri and Ruben take care of cinematography and editing departments respectively.