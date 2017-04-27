”We will go on a strike and film industry wouldn’t function”, Vishal’s breaking statement

The Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC) press meet is currently happening at a star hotel in Chennai. The council, headed by Vishal has now made some important statements, about piracy, theatre ticket prices, and box office figures.

Vishal has made three big announcements through his statement which are as follows:

1. “We have discussed and sent our requirements to State and Central Governments about piracy and theatre ticket rates. If our requirements are not met, we will go on a strike from May 30th and film industry wouldn’t function; we will be shutting down the industry.

2. If the Central Government can shut down illegal adult websites, they can definitely do the same for all these movie piracy websites. People do not realize that watching movies online is a crime, and hence we want the Government to make people realize about it. Both Nadigar Sangam and Producers Council are working towards the betterment of Tamil cinema.

3. There will be transparency in the box office figures henceforth after all the terms and conditions are worked out.”

