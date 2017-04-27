31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said the incident was “deeply disturbing”
  • The Class 12 results had just been declared by Bihar Board and a whopping 65% students failed to clear the exams
  • Rajasthan HC Judge who moved for the cow to be declared the national animal has theory about peacocks
  • I-T proceedings in money laundering case against Satyendra Jain to go on; Delhi HC not convinced by Jain’s petition seeking stay
  • BJP has appealed students to hit the streets against the results, which have declared 65% students as ‘failed’
  • West Bengal government announced a complete ban on donations in private schools and colleges.
  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
Entertainment

”We will go on a strike and film industry wouldn’t function”, Vishal’s breaking statement

behindwoods.com
April 27, 2017

The Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC) press meet is currently happening at a star hotel in Chennai. The council, headed by Vishal has now made some important statements, about piracy, theatre ticket prices, and box office figures.

Vishal has made three big announcements through his statement which are as follows:

1. “We have discussed and sent our requirements to State and Central Governments about piracy and theatre ticket rates. If our requirements are not met, we will go on a strike from May 30th and film industry wouldn’t function; we will be shutting down the industry.

2. If the Central Government can shut down illegal adult websites, they can definitely do the same for all these movie piracy websites. People do not realize that watching movies online is a crime, and hence we want the Government to make people realize about it. Both Nadigar Sangam and Producers Council are working towards the betterment of Tamil cinema.

3. There will be transparency in the box office figures henceforth after all the terms and conditions are worked out.”

Stay tuned to this space and we will update more on this!

