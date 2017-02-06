What’s brewing in ajith’s vivegam camp?

A huge set has been erected in MGR Film city for Ajith’s Vivegam. Scenes involving Vivek Oberoi were shot for the past one week. Art director Milan has designed a gigantic set which apparently is villain’s fort in the film.

Along with Vivek Oberoi, several foreign artists are taking part in the ongoing schedule. Supposedly, the team will soon leave for Bulgaria once again and they will camp there for over a month. June 22nd is allegedly the finalized release date of Vivegam for Ramzan weekend. June 22nd also happens to be Vijay’s birthday.

Stay tuned for more updates about Vivegam.