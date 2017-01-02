When will Thala 57 first look release?

Thala 57 team is on a small break after a busy schedule in Europe. We are informed that they will soon go back to Europe to shoot a song sequence.

Apparently, the next and final schedule of the film will start by the 18th of January, 2017 after Pongal festival.

For all those Ajith fans who are eagerly waiting for the first look poster of Thala 57, we have news for you. According to our sources, the team is supposedly planning to release the first look poster of Thala 57 this month. We are not sure about the exact release date yet. But we feel Pongal looks to be an ideal option. Let us wait for an official confirmation.