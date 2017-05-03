30 May 2017, Edition - 686, Tuesday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • LK Advani, MM Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara to be charged under IPC section 120B
  • Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for being an international icon
  • Yuvraj Singh has joined the Indian squad and seemed in high spirits following an illness
  • Nine personnel suffered injuries due to the blast, out of which two are critical
  • The results are available on the board’s official website – http://ubse.uk.gov.in or http://uaresults.nic.in
  • West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • HC has upheld the life imprisonment of 11 men convicted for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members
  • A 51 mm mortar bomb at a field firing range in Kishangarh, Rajasthan exploded today and injured 6 BSF personnel
  • The Maharashtra HSC Results 2017 will be available on the board’s official website http://mahresult.nic.in
  • Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala and North East India
Entertainment

Would there be a successor to kattappa? Rajamouli answers

behindwoods.com
May 3, 2017

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli was involved in a live Facebook chat conducted by the BBC. We bring some of the interactions.

Would we have films dedicated to the important characters of Baahubali such as Sivagami or Kattappa?

There were so many back stories which we had written for every character, those stories are not there in the film but they have a lot of drama and intense emotion. We are dying to narrate all those stories. We went into different medium to tell them. There is this novel Rise of Sivagami which is already out and is a bestseller. We are going to make web series and an animation series out of it. We are already making a virtual reality film based on the climax battle. The world of Baahubali will continue in different media. As a feature film, we have concluded it and we can’t extend it.

Is there a successor to the Kattappa character in any of your other projects?

We have not thought of anything as of yet. Kattappa might not have a successor, but in my films to come, there would be characters which would be as intense as Kattappa.

ALSO READ

Comments 26
laptop cooling pad big w http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [My Shrimplin] - May 08, 2017
Great post. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [best Philly diet doctor] - May 08, 2017
whoah this blog is fantastic i love studying your posts. Keep up the good work! You know, lots of individuals are looking around for this information, you could help them greatly. http://assets.twoorb.com/forum/discussion/229621/do-you-really-think-that-taxi-cabs-is-truly-an-element-that-people-must-learn-much-more-on [Gene] - May 08, 2017
This is great stuff! I have been surfing online for a minute today, yet I never found anything like this. Is it OK to share on Google+? Keep up the wonderful work! https://myhomewarranty.wordpress.com/2016/08/22/sapulpa-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a appropriate deal. I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent idea http://babystrollerinfo.com [Mae Enns] - May 09, 2017
Awesome things here. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Contrave] - May 09, 2017
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol http://www.dealhint.eu/ [starting your own business] - May 10, 2017
You should participate in a contest for probably the greatest blogs on the web. I will recommend this website! http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 11, 2017
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I've an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to don’t forget this site and give it a glance regularly. http://wiki.qmhb.de/index.php?title=Techniques-To-Manage-Anti-Aging-Face-Cream-p [Jame] - May 11, 2017
Hi there to every one, as I am in fact keen of reading this website's post to be updated on a regular basis. It consists of pleasant information.| http://educationhint.eu/ [educational sites] - May 11, 2017
One thing I would really like to say is that often before getting more computer system memory, check out the machine in to which it is installed. If the machine can be running Windows XP, for instance, the memory ceiling is 3.25GB. Putting in greater than this would basically constitute a waste. Make sure one's motherboard can handle the upgrade amount, as well. Thanks for your blog post. best [flight simulator] - May 11, 2017
The things i have seen in terms of laptop or computer memory is there are features such as SDRAM, DDR and so on, that must fit the specific features of the mother board. If the pc's motherboard is very current while there are no operating system issues, changing the ram literally will take under an hour. It's among the easiest computer system upgrade techniques one can envision. Thanks for spreading your ideas. https://food52.com/users/1247745-tamelexicon37 [PC flight simulator] - May 12, 2017
nice i want looks … nice i want looks cool i got the trim mill 3 and the rapidï»¿ transit turbo trolley at gordmans i went their for school cloths but the trim mill 3 looks great with flames !!!!! Was this answer helpful? http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 15, 2017
This is turning out to be a little bit further subjective, still I significantly choose the Zune Sector. The interface is colourful, consists of extra flair, and some awesome functions including 'Mixview' that allow by yourself out of the blue check out equivalent albums, new music, or other users identical towards what you happen to be listening in the direction of. Clicking upon a single of these will center on that solution, and another established of "neighbors" will arrive into feeling, allowing for by yourself in the direction of navigate around looking into via very similar artists, audio, or customers. Chatting of users, the Zune "Social" is far too great fun, letting by yourself track down other folks with shared preferences and turning into pals with them. You then can hear towards a playlist produced dependent on an amalgamation of what all your pals are listening towards, which is as well enjoyable. All those anxious with privacy will be relieved in the direction of recognize oneself can avert the general public against watching your particular person listening habits if on your own as a result get. http://www.thebookreviews.org [get books] - May 16, 2017
Is it OK to share on Tumblr? Keep up the terrific work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
You have to specify the size and kind of the footwear and you can get it at your doorway.|Remember to use a great quantity of keywords on your site content. There are amazing discounts provided by this on-line store which will conserve your big quantity of cash. Nicely, right here are a couple of solutions for you.|On the other hand, women who are currently tall ought to most likely avoid shoes with high heels. Tennis shoes, trainers, basketball shoes, ballet footwear, anything footwear. So you can purchase what ever you need on-line.|Shopping online is the real magic formula to making savings when buying for footwear. On-line shopping comes with advantages of its own. Consider the first stage these days in the direction of a healthier, happier you.|Gliders footwear variety extends from beachwear to formal put on. Over the knee boots for ladies are becoming well-known nowadays. No much more lacking your favorite Tv display just because you have to go buying. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161016002.html [shoe deals online] - May 23, 2017
You can definitely see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart. http://www.pinkfascinator.com/lilac-fascinators/ [lilac hats and fascinators] - May 24, 2017
Footwear offer protection for our ft against numerous harmful germs that can be found on dirty streets.|Zappos provides totally free shipping both methods. Begin looking for web sites that cater to people with broad feet. Seasonal revenue and unique holiday offers are quite common in online shoe shopping.|Take note also of shipping occasions especially if you require the footwear correct away. Don't forget to look for a coupon code prior to you location your purchase! It has free shipping and thirty days return policy.|Well, in Dubai, there are a lot of online shopping stores. As a result, the purchaser gets the opportunity to evaluate broad variety of footwear at 1 go. Do not be afraid to spend money exactly where it issues.|Once you have a rough idea of what you will be looking for, its now time to go to various shoe stores online. This ensures that your shoes will always match. What's much more, there is by no means any rhythm or routine to it.|You may discover a shop that provides low cost at all time if you are lucky. Steer clear of poorly produced footwear that are hefty on the ft. Red Tape types include shoes, sandals and slippers.|If you do order the wrong dimension, it is generally easy to return your shoes and get a various size. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-170120001.html [shoe sales online] - May 24, 2017
I precisely needed to say thanks once again. I am not sure the things I would've undertaken in the absence of the entire pointers contributed by you regarding that subject matter. It was actually a challenging setting in my view, nevertheless taking a look at your specialized manner you processed the issue took me to jump over fulfillment. Now i am thankful for the help and in addition believe you really know what a powerful job you happen to be carrying out educating the others via your site. Most probably you have never come across any of us. http://phonakhearingaidsz.com/phonak-hearing-aids-make-listening-easy/ [Bethany Totosz] - May 25, 2017
Great stuff. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Violet Carideo] - May 25, 2017
All the products of this brand are so unique that you will not get those sorts of products anyplace.|Take be aware also of transport times especially if you need the shoes right away. Converse military boots is 1 of the oldest and most skilled companies in its area. Aldo brand is a ideal choice for style freaks.|The wrong choice can result in pain or even injuries to the ankle. The footwear could end up not fitting you well, so discover out how they deal with returns. The web provides fantastic opportunities to save money.|They appear sporty and casual at the exact same time. Seasonal revenue and unique vacation offers are fairly typical in on-line shoe buying. All Gliders are in colours that make the wearer look appealing.|It is also feasible to start a lookup according to any other variable or choice about the shoe you are looking for. You may find a store that provides low cost at all time if you are lucky.|Children's shoes should usually be about a half size larger than they evaluate. Footwear are offered by various shoe very tough and a great deal of options. Are you interested in discovering shoes that match properly?|So naturally, we expect ladies to be specialists in choosing footwear. Keep your receipts intact: These are proof that you have bought the item. They are made of suede leather-based and have lace closures.|They come in brown or beige and have a buckle closure and leather-based sole. After working in formals the entire working day, you want to combine issues up when you go out. So how can you ensure that you are suitably dressed?|Purchasing garments and shoes on-line has become a preferred action of many house makers. There are superb offers and reductions which you can avail from here. So why is it that so many stores have sprung up?|It is really important for every guy to have branded shoes in his wardrobe. It is also in your passions to make sure that the shopping experience is streamlined according to industry requirements.|Liberty Shoes stable features of many other brand names. So you can buy whatever you require online. You can discover the best style at the very best price when you shoes online shoppin.|The width of sole, durable stitching and great material will assure that the shoe will long final. They achieve their purpose by arranging revenue and discount strategies. The internet provides fantastic opportunities to conserve cash.|Remember that you are not in a store exactly where it is possible to try out issues. Are you intrigued in finding footwear that match properly? Worried that you'll purchase some shoes and they won't fit?|Virtual shows at online stores can showcase the entire variety of footwear, therefore increasing the scope of option. https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161223002.html [best shoe sales] - May 26, 2017
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend :) http://benefitsofyogurtz.com [Ailene Mullick] - May 27, 2017
Hi there would you brain permitting us understand which in turn host you’re working with? I’ve loaded your website Would there be a successor to kattappa? Rajamouli answers – The Covai Post in Three or more different browsers and I ought to say this web site lots a lot quicker after that nearly all. Could you recommend a fantastic hosting provider at the reasonable cost? Thank you, My partner and i regards!.judi poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [judi poker online] - May 27, 2017
The other aspect of the tale was the practical software development on the web.|Sure, only the best top high quality pearl jewelry! All you have to do is surf a few on-line buying websites and location an purchase for the item you wish to have. There is continuity of function even with out power.|1 of the most popular is the Target Credit Card. They, actually, make their pants for short girls and many petite sizes I swear start at five'4". For instance, 1 for your Twitter and one for YouTube videos.|This includes products for both males and ladies with a number of sub sections for both. You can verify out many colors and even check new colours on him/her. Both of these kinds are offered by the National Target Financial institution.|Food, Wonderful Meals: Many families get stung by the higher prices on meals, consume and treats whilst on times out. https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161013001.html [cheap online shopping sites for clothes] - May 27, 2017
The other side of the tale was the practical software program development on the internet.|Sure, only the best top high quality pearl jewelry! All you have to do is surf a few online shopping web sites and location an purchase for the item you want to have. There is continuity of function even with out power.|1 of the most popular is the Target Credit Card. They, actually, make their trousers for short women and many petite measurements I swear begin at five'4". For example, 1 for your Twitter and 1 for YouTube movies.|This includes goods for each men and ladies with a quantity of sub sections for both. You can verify out numerous colours and even test new colours on him/her. Each of these types are provided by the National Goal Financial institution.|Food, Glorious Meals: Many households get stung by the high prices on food, consume and snacks while on days out. https://wirisi.com/ [athletic shoes] - May 29, 2017
Sorry for the substantial evaluation, yet I'm genuinely loving the fresh new Zune, and assume this, as effectively as the high-quality testimonials some other people today consist of composed, will assist by yourself come to a decision if it's the straight choice for you. http://www.thecommercialconstruction.org [the domain] - May 30, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How to Get Small Waist Through Yoga: 5 Effective Poses that Will Help
May 05, 2017

Are you trying to fit into your favourite pair of jeans and failing ridiculously because of the few extra inches that you have gained around the waist? Can you see the fat bulging out of your body?….

Read More