Yaakkai movie review

The Yatchan pair Krishna – Swathi are back again with another film, this time with the backing up of strong performers like Prakash Raj and Guru Somasundaram. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s musical melodies and the trailer had set up a good buzz for the film.

The film has two different stories which have a common connection between each other. Prakash Raj is an honest and genuine cop, who is involved in the investigation of a murder. On the other hand, there is Krishna and Swathi, the college going lovers. All these characters meet each other at one point of time. Why do they meet and how are they associated with each other? Watch the film to know the answer.

The film is all about the medical scam and the marketing business involved in the medicinal field. The premise is very much promising, and the writing of the core plot has been decent. The romantic portion is where the film slips off. Most of the scenes involving Krishna and Swathi are uninteresting and do not add significant value to the movie’s subject. Prakash Raj – Guru Somasundaram portions are impressive, but even that, when it reaches the end, adds to our worry.

The National Anthem scene in the first half needs a special mention, as it looks like the director has made an ample effort to study about the deaf and dumb students. Had these romance portions been cut off and concentrated more on the crime part, we would have witnessed an uncompromised, intriguing medical crime thriller. Though the ending is intended to be impactful and substantial, it isn’t.

Krishna, as the lead hero, has two different shades in his character, which gives him high scope to emote. He smiles in all of his combination scenes with Swathi, which could have been avoided. Swathi looks much prettier than usual, and she has more scenes in this film compared to her previous ventures. Prakash Raj’s experience speaks for his performance. The ace actor makes no mistake and easily fits in the role of a cop. It would be a surprise to see Guru Somasundaram in a role with a negative shade. We know what kind of a performer he is. He has delivered his best, but his English accent is quite awkward and doesn’t suit his style.

Yuvan’s songs are very pleasing, but the background score isn’t that impactful. Right from the very first shot, throughout the film, the visuals maintain a style, and the selection of colors are noteworthy. An appreciable work from cinematographer Sathya Ponmar. Sabu Joseph’s scissors could have been utilized intelligently, as the suspense factor in the film doesn’t last for longer duration. There are lip sync issues here and there, which could have been concentrated.

Kulandai Velappan’s writing is good and his idea to make a romantic crime thriller involving medical scam is commendable, as it is a road, not-much-taken. On the downside, the narration could have been much more effective and straightforward, which would have helped the film’s engagement.

Verdict: An averagely made medical crime thriller that engages only in parts

