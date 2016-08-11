FLASH NEWS Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kerala, 3 injured EC slams govt for honouring Manipur sportspersons amid polls Don’t drop catches else Smith will score a ton: Clarke ‘Cosmic Jellyfish’ spotted in the South Pacific

Entertainment


Yash-Radhika Pandit’s engagement to be held on Friday

ibtimes.co.in
August 11, 2016

Yash and Radhika Pandit’s affair has often hit headlines, although the celebrity couple never admitted to it. Now, the relationship has officially been confirmed as they are set to get engaged on Friday, Aug. 12.

Reports say that Yash and Radhika Pandit are getting engaged in Goa on the auspicious day of Varamalakshmi festival. It is a private event, which will be attended only by their family members and close friends.

The couple is likely to get married in December and their wedding is likely to held in the Palace Grounds. The marriage of Yash and Radhika Pandit is expected to be attended by who’s who of Sandalwood.

Yash and Radhika Pandit started their acting career in Ashok Kashyap’s television serial “Nandagokula.”

Incidentally, they entered films together in Shashank’s “Moggina Manasu” in 2008. It is said that their fell in love during the making of this film.

They have also worked in hit movies like “Drama” and “Mr and Mrs Ramachari.” It has to be noted that they have teamed up in forthcoming “Santhu Straight Forward,” which is likely to be Radhika Pandit’s last film.
On the professional front, Yash is busy with multiple projects like “Santhu Straight Forward,” “KGF,” and “Rana.” Whereas Radhika Pandit has not signed any flick and she is currently busy with “Doddmane Hudga.”

