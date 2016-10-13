10 foods you should never eat in the morning

If hunger strikes way before lunchtime, blame it on your breakfast.

LOW-FIBER CEREAL

While you probably know sugary cereal isn’t the most nutritious choice, sugar content isn’t the only thing you should be paying attention to. If you’re eating a cereal that’s low in fiber and high in carbs, it won’t keep you full and you’ll be hungry way before lunchtime. Cue the snack attacks.

LIGHT YOGURT

Light seems like a good choice, right? Not always. Many packaged light yogurts are low in calories but high in artificial sweeteners and chemicals, especially when you choose the flavored kinds. Instead, opt for plain, low-fat Greek yogurt. The protein will keep you feeling fuller longer, and it doesn’t have any added sugar.

STORE-BOUGHT SMOOTHIES

Ever thought about why you prefer smoothies to green juice? Because they’re much sweeter—and that comes from sugar.

Some can even contain ice cream or full-fat milk, so it’s more like a milkshake than anything else. Instead, opt for eating your fruit raw, or if you have to have a smoothie, make one yourself at home using Greek yogurt for protein.

BAGELS

If you’re all about that bagel in the morning, consider the fact that most bagels are the equivalent of four (or more!) slices of white bread. Talk about carb overload. But you don’t have to give them up entirely; just choose the whole-grain kind and top with avocado or peanut butter, which contains both protein and healthy fat to keep you full and energized.

PANCAKES

Pancakes usually contain empty, refined white carbs, and if you’re topping them with syrup (not real maple syrup—we’re talking standard syrup, made from corn syrup), you’re going to create a major sugar crash for yourself. But you absolutely do not have to give up pancakes. Just top them with real, all-natural maple syrup, and try making your pancakes with Greek yogurt for extra protein.

BARS

If your go-to on busy mornings is scarfing down a protein or granola bar in the car on the way to work, it’s time to rethink your routine. Many bars are filled with sugar and chemicals, and will cause a mid-day energy crash. At that point, you might as well be eating a candy bar.

JUICE

OK, so you swapped that smoothie for juice and feel healthy AF—but hold up. Juice is a great way to sneak in extra greens, but it doesn’t constitute a solid breakfast. If you don’t get enough protein, you’ll be hungry mid-morning. Juice is all carbs and sugar, so have your juice as a snack later on, or alongside some protein and healthy fat for breakfast.

GRANOLA

Granola might sound like a healthier choice than cereal, but in addition to being higher in calories, they can contain a lot of added sugar and little protein, causing your blood sugar to crash. Instead, top your yogurt with raw nuts.

TAKEOUT BREAKFAST SANDWICH

A breakfast sandwich from the drive-thru might seem like a balanced option since it’s got some protein in there, but they can often be greasy, fried, processed, and sandwiched between refined carbs that don’t have any fiber, which means you’ll be hungry way sooner than you should be.

BREAKFAST PASTRIES

Whether you’re reaching for a donut, danish, or poppin’ that Pop Tart into the toaster, you’re doing it wrong. In addition to the fact that they’re made with refined white flour (read: no whole grains involved here), they contain a ton of added sugar, which will cause your blood sugar to spike, crash, and make you hungry much sooner.