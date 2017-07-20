4 Magical Herbs to Keep You Healthy this Monsoon

Dr. Rangesh , Paramesh, Chief Scientific Officer, The Himalaya Drug Company

The monsoon season gives people much needed respite from the summer heat. However, as the body gets exposed to the changes in the climate, our immunity gets affected drastically and makes us susceptible to a variety of ailments such as flu, cold, fever, etc. Invariably, there is a rise in the number of allergies and infection cases during the monsoons because of the high bacterial and germ presence in the air. With the increased humidity in the atmosphere, our body’s digestive capability also gets affected. Therefore, it is extremely important to take preventive measures to be able to combat illnesses before they affect us.

Ayurveda, being one of the earliest preventive forms of healthcare, has a concept that says, ‘What heals also prevents.’ There are a variety of Ayurvedic herbs that can nourish specific physiological systems and processes that can help prevent several monsoon-related ailments and enable the body to fight against infections. Let us understand the importance of a few essential herbs:

1. Holy Basil

Also known as Tulsi, this plant is actually considered sacred by many people in India for a key reason -it’s healing properties. Tulsi aids the mobilization of mucus and suppresses cough. It also provides relief from chest congestion by dilating the airways in the lungs. This herb modulates healthy immune response and supports early recovery from respiratory illness.

In classical Ayurveda, Tulsi was used as an anti-tussive, to clear ‘excess dampness in the lungs.’ During the monsoons the feeling of dampness in one’s throat, nose and lungs is very common. Having Tulsi every day during the monsoons will reduce dampness and clear the lungs.

Consumption tip – Tulsi leaves can be added to your daily cup of tea. Tulsi as an ingredient in various food products is also helpful. Else, it can be taken in capsule or liquid form.

2. Triphala

Triphala, as the name suggests, is not a single herb, but the combination of three plants -namely Amla (Emblica officinalis), Belleric myrobalan and Chebulic myrobalan. Triphala supports normal detoxification of the bowels and aids normal bowel movements. The active constituents derived from three fruits exert strong antioxidant effects and promote bowel wellness.

As the humidity in the atmosphere is high during monsoons, the digestive capability of the body goes down. During such times, the consumption of Triphala helps bring the digestive processes back to normalcy.

Consumption tip – Have Triphala before each meal to obtain the full therapeutic effect.

3. Guduchi

Popularly known as an immunity booster

, Guduchi is a herb that is recommended by physicians and family elders for a wide range of fever and other infective conditions. Guduchi helps increase the effectiveness of protective white blood cells that fight infection. The herb also boosts immunity in the body and ensures early recovery from illness.With bacteria and germs on the rise during monsoons, the chances of succumbing to infections and allergies are very common. Known for its anti-infective treatment, Guduchi is a herb which can be consumed to build the immunity of the body to fight against bacteria and germs.

4. Ashwagandha

Frequently referred to as ‘Indian Ginseng’ because of its rejuvenating properties, Ashwagandha is instrumental in maintaining a healthy balance between the nervous system, endocrine glands and immune system. It helps in reducing the harmful effects of long-term stress on the body. Roughly translated as ‘Strength of a horse’, Ashwagandha also plays a vital role in increasing the recovery capacity of the body by increasing the strength of the immune system. This herb is widely famous for its capacity to promote energy and stamina in the body.

During monsoons, if a person gets affected by a cold or cough, then it adversely affects their stamina, leading to a feeling of weakness and fatigue. Consuming Ashwagandha during this time will help restore stamina and strengthen the body.

These efficacious herbs can be an important addition to your health routine this monsoon, keeping you strong and allowing you to enjoy this season!

