4 Subtle Signs and Symptoms of Vitamin K deficiency

Anantika Kapoor

What is vitamin K? We may be aware of the importance of vitamins for the human body but do we know the significant role played by each of the different vitamins essential for human survival?

Here’s your guide to the importance of vitamin K in our body and the several signs that the lack of it may cause.

According to Webmd, vitamin K is indispensable for the formation of clots in the blood. Think about it, one may suffer loss of a huge amount of blood, just in case vitamin k is deficient in our body. It is often believed that vitamin K and vitamin D go hand in hand with each other. If the body is deficient in any one of them, the other fails to perform effectively too. Vitamin K ensures stronger bones, overall cognitive well-being among other things. It also helps balance blood pressure and protects you from heart problems.

There are various indicators to show that one may be suffering from a lack of vitamin K.

According to BN Sinha, ayurvedic expert, some symptoms include:

1) Blood thinning:

As already mentioned above, vitamin K plays an essential role in the formation of blood clots. In case one has a deficiency of vitamin k, the body loses the ability to stop excessive flow of blood even in case of minor cuts.

2) Weakness: A decrease in vitamin K levels causes anemia. Anemia is widely known to cause weakness in the body. One may feel lifeless, tired and appear to look pale.

(7 Best Home Remedies for Anemia)

3) Stomach pain:

A good amount of vitamin k in the body monitors our digestion and facilitates smooth digestion. However, sometimes, stomach pains are common due to a lack of this vitamin in the body.

4) Nose bleeding:

Those with low levels of vitamin K are highly susceptible to nose bleeding.

Always look out for these symptoms as an indicator that one is deficient in this essential vitamin.

There are several food products that could be consumed to enhance vitamin K production.

– It is believed that green leafy vegetables enhance vitamin K production multifold. They help increase the hemoglobin level in the body.

– Apart from vegetables, Indian spices are very beneficial for vitamin K.

– Olive Oil is known to enhance vitamin K production in the body. So, apart from being a cooking essential, it is a great health supplement too.

– Cabbage and Broccoli are known to be rich sources of vitamin K intake.

Apart from these, it is important to consult your doctor in extreme cases. Our diet always has an impact on our health. Maintaining a balanced diet with a regular fitness regime would help keep us healthy and happy.

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.