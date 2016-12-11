FLASH NEWS India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat May, Corbyn say suspended election campaign after Manchester attack reports 19 killed and around 50 injured at Manchester Arena blast in the UK: police Brazilian Prez accused of taking $4.6 million in bribes Trump said firing Comey relieved ‘great pressure’: Reports Arvind Kejriwal speaks on Kapil Mishra’s allegations Karnataka BJP chief visits Dalit house, ‘eats hotel food’ Fringe groups oppose Rajinikanth’s political entry, threaten to target him. Security increased at Thalaivar’s residence Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League after 20 years Six die, dozen injured after a bus carrying a marriage party overturned near Kama Bigha in Bihar’s Aurangabad district

5 apps that have made parenting a breeze

Indrani Thakurata
December 11, 2016
We list some cool apps to look out for:

My Baby Today :

My Baby Today is a one-stop app for all your baby needs. It tracks your baby’s day-to-day development and educates you on baby’s safety, health, happiness, and more! You can also organise your baby’s cutest moments, like her first check-up and more.

OurPact :

Stop complaining about your child’s over-indulgence with his iPad. OurPact is the ultimate parental control app. Parents can manage their children’s access to internet and apps –any time and from anywhere. Sign up (for FREE!)and pair up your child’s device. Then, you can keep device use in check through automated schedules.

MagicSleep :

This sleep aid recreates sounds heard inside the womb, used to relax and calm the listener. Many mothers I know need it more than their babies!

MonkeyBox :

One of the biggest worries for mothers – preparing tiffin box for school. Now, with a click on your mobile, you can deliver nutritious, ready-to-eat meals straight to schools, just 30 minutes before breaks. Providing balanced and portioned meals per RDA guidelinesto children in the 3-18age group, this app is god-sent for most mothers. But, this service is exclusive to Bangalore.

iEarnedThat :

iEarnedThat works by reinforcing and rewarding a child’s positively. The app has a photo of the reward that has been agreed upon for specific behaviours and tasks. This photo divides itself into several puzzle pieces, depending on how many days it would take for your child to complete it. The child fills in the puzzle pieces by working towards the goal and the reward is earned when the task is completed.

