5 Quick and Easy Tips to Lose Back Fat

It’s a nightmare when it comes to shedding your stubborn back-fat. And all those dreams of wearing your several backless dresses go out the window. How annoying is it when you have this overhang from wearing a bra, and you can just feel it wobbling around, every time you walk?! If you totally relate to this, then don’t worry, we’ve got some easy workout hacks that’ll help you get rid of your back-fat.

1. Mix Cardio With Weight Training

Cardio will only train one type of muscle fiber and you’ll basically just be focusing on one part of your fat-burning furnace. Adding HIIT and weight training sessions a few times a week will do wonders to your entire body, and help you hit the target areas you’ve always wanted to.

2. Plank Plank Plank!

It’s the Bane of all exercises, but do you want to lose that overhang or not? To focus it more on your back – place two dumbbells on the floor and get into a push-up position, with your hands on the dumbbells, about shoulder-width apart. Keep your body straight so that you can physically rest a cup of water on your back, without it tipping over. Hold the position for 30 seconds. To make it even more back-focused, lift one arm at a time to shoulder height and hold it for a few seconds.

3. Push Yourself to Do Some Push-Ups

Push-ups are so much more than just a chest exercise, it’s one of the best all-body moves, and it’s great at strengthening your back muscles to support your spine. We’re sure you’re all familiar with this dreaded exercise, but for those of you who aren’t, this is how you can do them: Lie on the floor with your hands on your sides, and your feet, hip-width apart. Straighten your arms and raise your entire body off of the floor so your weight is supported by your toes and palms. Keep your body aligned again like in the plank position. Hold for one deep breath and lower yourself again. Repeat the motion for 10 reps.

4. Try Out Dumbbell-Rows

This exercise will give you a super sculpted back by targeting the middle back, lats and shoulders. Grab a dumbbell weight that suits you but also one that forces you to push yourself. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend knees and lower your torso until it’s practically parallel with the ground. You can place one hand on the wall in front of you or on a bench for balance. The dumbbell should hang directly in front of you. Then, bend your elbows and lift the weight to your side, keeping your arms close to your body. And slowly lower the weight back to the starting position. Repeat for 10 reps on each side.

5. Finish With Some Pull-Ups

Right, this is one tough exercise, and requires A LOT of strength. So you don’t have to start of with too many, just gradually build on the number of reps to get the best possible results for your back. You can use a pull-up bar or a Life Fitness Machine at the gym for this one. Hold onto the bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width. And hang yourself from it. Next, pull your body up in a straight line and try to bring your head just above your hands. Slowly lower your body down again. Aim for 8 to 10 reps.