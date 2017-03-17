5 Stomach Exercises You Can Do at Home for a Flat Tummy

Are you finding it difficult to fit into your favourite black dress? Do you get stressed looking at your belly fat in the mirror while getting ready every morning? If yes, now is the time to do something about it seriously and start working on a healthier and fitter you.

Belly fat not only looks bad, but it is also a storehouse of many internal problems such as diabetes, heart diseases and more. Belly fat or visceral fat is fat that accumulates between your organs like stomach and intestines. This produces toxins that affect the functioning of your organs and puts you at a high risk of diseases like Type 2 Diabetes. If you are trying to lose the flab around your waist you have to start by eating a fibre-rich diet. Make sure you restrict sugar intake, this includes sugar in colas and cold-coffees too. Steer clear of processed foods as these may already be loaded with trans-fats.

In addition to conscious eating, you need to do have an active lifestyle. Take out 30 minutes from your busy schedule every day to walk, play a sport, swim or indulge in any activity that makes you move around. Burning calories is key to reducing abdominal fat. Finally, to convert the flab into fab, you need to target this specific area to get rid of the fat and tone the muscles. Here are a few stomach exercises that may help you to be fit as suggested by CrossFit Trainer, Vinata Shetty.

1. Planks

One of the best exercises that you can do for your core is a plank. It helps to improve your posture by building isometric strength. According to Vinata Shetty, planks tone and strengthen the muscles of the abdominal region and support the spine.

Go down on the floor in the press up position. Put the weight on the forearms while bending your elbows. Form a straight line through your body from shoulders to ankle, suck your belly button into the spine and hold on the position for some time and relax. In the beginning you may be able to hold the pose only for 8-10 seconds. Don’t worry, this will increase as you keep doing this. Repeat the same five-six times.

2. Side Plank

It helps to maintain proper posture and reduce stress on the spine and hence helps to prevent back issues. Strengthens the abdominal and the back muscles and can be practiced anytime but being consistent is the key here.

Extend your legs and lie on your right side such that your feet and hips rest on the floor on top of each other. Place your right elbow under your shoulder, while contracting your core muscles lift your hips and knees off the floor. Hold on to the position for few seconds and come back to the normal position. Repeat the same on the other side.

3. Sit Ups

Strengthening the abdominal muscles is the advantage of this exercise. Start by lying flat on a floor mat, face up. You can put your arms behind your head or cross them in front of your torso. Now, keep your lower body still and move your upper body towards your knees. Take a deep breath and exhale as you go up. Inhale as you bring your body back to the mat. Make sure your arms are not pushing against your head and neck too much. You are supposed to use the abdominal muscles to move up and down, so make sure your neck is not strained during this exercise. Do this 10-15 times.

4. Russian Twist

Sit on a floor mat and bend your knees slightly, your heels should be flat on the mat. Now, start leaning back till you feel that the muscles of the abdomen are engaged. You could also come to this position by lying flat on the floor first. Now, bend your knees and raising your upper body towards the knees. You would be creating an imaginary V-shape with your torso and your thighs forming the arms of the V. Hold your arms straight in front of your face. Slowly twist from one side to the other. Make sure you are moving with the strength of your abdominal muscles and not your arms alone. As you get better at this exercise, you could try holding a ball or weights when moving from side to side.

5. Crunches

Crunches are considered as the fastest way to burn the belly fat and are very easy to do at home without any equipment. They tend to build endurance and power in your belly muscles. Lie down flat on the floor, place your hand behind your head, bend your knees and place your feet flat on the ground. Lift your upper body off the floor, exhale as you go up and inhale as you come down. Repeat, for few minutes and relax.