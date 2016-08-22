5 Workouts To Make Your Arms Thinner

Want to lose those flabby arms? Tighten the muscles in your underarm area with these moves.

Triangle Push-Up :

Triangle push-ups are the most effective way to get rid of arm flab, according to the American Council on Exercise.

How:

– Kneel and place your hands on the ground. Make sure your hands are directly under your breast bone, with your index fingers and thumbs creating a triangle.

– With your torso straight, lower your body to the ground by bending your elbows.

– Push your torso back up by straightening your arms.

– Do one set of 15 reps.

Tricep Dips :

How:

– Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of a stable chair or bench.

– Have your butt in front of the bench with your legs extended.

– Keep your arms straight without locking your elbows.

– Slowly bend your elbows to a 90-degree angle; this will lower your body to the ground. Make sure to keep your back straight and your shoulders down.

– Press down on the bench to straighten your elbows and return to starting position. This makes one rep.

– Do one set of 20 reps.

Lying Chest Fly :

– Lie on your back with your knees bent.

– With a dumbbell in both hands, raise your arms to the ceiling with your palms near each other and your elbows slightly bent.

– Open your arms to the side until your elbows are about two inches before the floor. Make sure you keep your body stable.

– Raise your arms back to the ceiling to bring the dumbbells together. This is one rep.

– Do two sets of 10 reps.

Lateral Plank Walk :

– Do a plank position with your hands right under your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line.

– Move your left hand to the right as you move your right foot the right. Then move your right hand and left foot to the right, returning to the plank position. Do this three times while keeping your core tight.

– Reverse directions three times. This is one rep.

– Do one set of 15 reps.

Bent-Over Reverse Fly :

– Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

– Bend forward at the hip keeping your back straight with your knees slightly bent.

– Lift both arms to the sides and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Keep your elbows slightly bent as you do this.

– Slowly lower the dumbbells back down. This is one rep.

– Do two sets of 10 reps.