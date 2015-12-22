08 Aug 2017, Edition - 756, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Health & Lifestyle

Home Remedies To Reduce Cellulite Deposit

Covai Post Network
December 22, 2015

As per researches, almost 85 per cent women have cellulite deposits in their body. Cellulite is basically the storage of free-floating fat cells just under the skin. It majorly gets deposited on the stomach, arms, buttocks and thighs. Dimpled surface on the skin like on an orange peel is a symptom of cellulite deposits. Hormones, genetics and unhealthy lifestyle are a few common reasons behind this fat storage. They tend to look ugly and cause harm to the body with growing age.

Many surgical treatments are available to reduce the appearance of cellulite but if not taken care of, they tend to come back again. So, going the natural way is a smart choice. Here are a few natural remedies, which help in getting rid of this cellulite fat. Take a look!

Apple Cider Vinegar

Owing to the presence of various minerals, calcium, potassium and magnesium, apple cider vinegar is helpful in getting rid of the cellulite. These elements eliminate the bad toxins from the body and reduce water retention.

This further leads to reduction in bloating and cellulite. Besides, apple cider vinegar also helps in losing weight, thus reducing cellulite pockets.

All you need to do is mix one portion of apple cider vinegar in two portions of water. Add a spoon of honey to this solution and stir well. Apply it on the cellulite deposited area and then let it stay for half an hour. Later rinse off with lukewarm water. Do it two times in a day for quick results.

Alternately, add apple cider vinegar in water (both in equal quantities) and then rub on the affected area. After that cover the skin with a plastic wrap and then put a lukewarm washcloth over it for about an hour. Later rinse off well. Do it regularly for best results.

Try another concoction by mixing two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and one teaspoon of honey. Drink it twice a day for about a few months.

Dry Brushing

Dry brushing is also a great remedy to get rid of cellulite deposit. Dry brushing basically boosts blood circulation and encourages lymphatic drainage. This further helps in removal of toxins from the upper layer of the skin. While opting for this technique, use a brush made with natural fibers and keep both your skin and brush dry.

Just gently brush your skin starting from your feet up to your shoulders, particularly more on cellulite deposits. This helps in boosting blood circulation. After you do it for five minutes, take a bath with warm water.

Juniper Oil

Juniper oil is another great remedy for reducing cellulite. Owing to its detoxification properties, it ensures less fluid retention, which is the main cause behind cellulite deposits.

All you need to do is add around 15 drops of juniper oil in one-fourth cup of olive oil. Massage the cellulite area with this concoction for about 10 minutes. Make sure you do it daily for two times. Apply it at least for a month for best results.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper is known for its fat burning properties. It helps in producing heat inside the body, which further boosts blood circulation and metabolism. Also, it helps in getting rid of dead skin cells and encouraging growth of new ones.

Cayenne pepper boosts elimination of toxins from the body and therefore, reduces the appearance of cellulite.

To use it, mix two teaspoons of cayenne pepper powder, one spoon of ginger (grated) and juice of one lemon together. Now add this mixture in a glass of lukewarm water and mix well. Drink this solution daily for two times. Continue for about two months at least.

Water-Based Foods

Cellulite pockets are filled with bad toxins. Water is the best measure to flush out these toxins. Moreover, it keeps the body hydrated and keeps the skin healthy and glowing.

So, drink at least eight glasses of water every day. Also consume water based fruits like melons, cucumbers and berries.

