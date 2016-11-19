07 Jun 2017, Edition - 694, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Presidential Polls on 17th July, counting on 20th July: Chief Election Commissioner
  • Arun Yadav, Congress Leader speaks to CNN-News18 on Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • A Burmese military aircraft reportedly carrying more than 100 people has gone missing, officials say
  • Rahul Gandhi is a worried man. His cause of worry is an angry senior member of the Congress’ Gujarat unit
  • Central problem in J&K is cross-border terrorism, & Pak’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy:India at Human Right’s Council
  • MIRACULOUS ESCAPE CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Girl run over by train, escapes unhurt
  • One attacker has reportedly blown himself up in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran
  • Three attackers inside Iran’s Parliament in Tehran; 2 people have been injured
  • Curfew imposed in Mandsaur after firing on farmers; Internet services suspended
Health & Lifestyle

How Many Cups Of Coffee Should Drink A Day?

healthandlifestyle365.com
November 19, 2016
1

Discover how a cup of your favorite beverage you can drink during the day without any consequence on the body. For a long time it was found that coffee does wonders for our body. In addition to reducing sugar, prevents dementia, stroke and metabolism, coffee helps with weight loss.

If you take all the benefits that to us this miracle potion, without which many can not start their day. Offers, then you will definitely think that coffee you can drink in unlimited quantities, but it is not so. Although many cups of hot coffee in the morning before more than anything. Its main ingredient is caffeine is not as harmless to consume if you overdo it. In fact, too much can cause heartburn, insomnia, anxiety, palpitations and many other serious problems.

According to some research, found that on average people drink up to five cups of coffee a day, which is about 400 mg of caffeine.If you think that this is a lot of coffee, you know that if you drink and sixth cup, nothing bad will happen.Harvard epidemiologist Rob van Dam discovered that there is no connection between illness, deaths and drinking up to six cups of coffee a day. However, everyone will say that drinking more than six cups of coffee a day and that too not at all for the recommendation.

What we all need to bear in mind is that caffeine affects each person differently. If you have a problem with high blood pressure, anxiety and gastritis, you should reduce your intake of coffee.

Scientists have found that some people who have a gene variation can drink large quantities of coffee without any consequences.

However, regardless of your general health, you should not overdo it with the drinking of coffee, and the best advice to you is to give the experts watching for body and be moderate in everything.

