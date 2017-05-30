How to Get Small Waist Through Yoga: 5 Effective Poses that Will Help

Are you trying to fit into your favourite pair of jeans and failing ridiculously because of the few extra inches that you have gained around the waist? Can you see the fat bulging out of your body? Annoying, isn’t it? We all hate our waists turning into big portions of flab. No matter how much you cut down on your food intake, you may not get a smaller waist until you put an extra effort. Yoga has long been associated with slow yet effective weight loss. Yoga combined with a balanced diet may help you reach your goals of getting a small waist. It not only helps cut down on the inches but also boost your body’s metabolism and strengthen your core to eliminate this stubborn fat.Yoga Poses to Attain a Smaller Waist

We bring you some effective yoga poses to reduce those extra inches on your waist. These yoga asanas and their timings are suggested by our yoga expert Priyanka Devi Gupta from Delhi –

1. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Stand straight on your yoga mat and separate your feet comfortable wide apart. Then turn your right foot 90 degrees and left foot by 15 degrees. Align the center of your right heel with the center of your arch of the left foot. Make sure your feet are pressing the ground and the weight of your body is equally balanced on your feet. Inhale deeply and as you exhale, bend your body to the right, downward from the hips without hampering your feet movement. Keep the waist straight, allowing your left hand to come up in the air, whilst your right hand comes down to the floor. Ensure your hands are in straight line. Come back in the same position and repeat it again on the left side.

2. Parivritta Sukhasana (Easy Seated Twist Pose)

This yoga pose is based on the easy seating posture called Sukhasana. All you need to do is sit on the floor with legs extended in the front. Fold the legs and get in to crossed leg position. Sit straight with the spine and back erect and breathe normally. Once you get the position right, place the right palm on the floor to the right near the hips with finger pointing outwards. Gradually, start exhaling and turn the upper body to the right along with the neck. Simultaneously, move the left hand towards the right knee. Exhale while you twist your torso towards the right. You can turn the neck and look back over the shoulders. Maintain this position as long as you are comfortable and come back in the same position slowly. Repeat the same on the left side.

3. Navasana (Boat Pose)

To attain this pose, sit on the floor with the legs extended in front of you. Press your hands on the floor, slightly behind your hips, fingers should be pointing towards the feet and strengthen the arms. Lift through the top of the sternum and lean back a little. Ensure your back is straight and continue to lengthen the front of your torso. Sit on your two sitting bones and tailbone. Exhale and bend your knees together, then lift your feet off the floor. If you are able to balance well, straighten your knee gradually. Stretch your arms alongside the legs, parallel to each other and the floor. Try to keep the lower belly flat as this will help you balance better. Gradually come back to the starting position, and repeat the process.

4. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Lie on your stomach with your feet wide apart and your arms by the side of your body. Fold your knees, take your hands backward and hold your ankles. Breathing in, lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up and back. Look straight up. Keep the pose stable whilst paying attention to your breathing. Your body is now in a bow pose. Take long deep breaths as you continue to stay in the position. Come back slowly to the position. Repeat once you feel relaxed.

5. Virabhadrasana (Reverse Warrior Pose)

This pose is known after Veerabhadra, a fierce warrior, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. All you need to do is to stand straight with your legs wide apart with a distance of at least 3-4 feet. Turn your right foot out by 90 degrees and left foot in by 15 degrees. Lift both arms sideways, positioning them parallel to the ground. Breathing out, bend your right knee. Now turn your head and look to your right. As you settle, stretch your arms further. Make an effort to push your pelvis down and hold the pose. Breathing in, come up. Repeat once you feel relaxed.