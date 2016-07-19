FLASH NEWS 4 tigers, 4 elephants died in 20 days in Karnataka: Reports FBI warns of possible IS-inspired attacks in US Libyan plane, reportedly hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board Leh coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8.2 degree Celsius Arun Jaitley to hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the second half of GST Council meeting on January 3-4

Health & Lifestyle


Keep your heart healthy with these exercises!

zeenews.india.com
July 19, 2016

New Delhi: Exercise is essential to maintain overall fitness and wellbeing. It prevents and reduces your risk of many illnesses. Regular exercise helps improve your heart health. But, it may be noted that not all workouts are heart healthy. Here are some exercises which experts believe can help improve your cardiovascular fitness:

Aerobic exercise (cardio)

Regular aerobic exercise can lower your risk of heart disease. Examples of aerobic exercises include running, jogging, biking, swimming, etc.

Stretching

Stretching exercises are a great way to improve your heart health. Hamstring stretch, quadriceps stretch, knee pull, groin stretch are some examples of stretching exercises. Stretching also helps improve flexibility. But, make sure that your movements are controlled and slow while performing these to avoid getting hurt.

Yoga

Seems regular practice of yoga can offer you much more than toned arms and abs. Yoga has significant health benefits, including the heart. It increases lung capacity, and improves respiratory function and heart rate. For instance, yoga poses like Ashtanga and Bikram that elevate your heart rate can offer cardiovascular benefits.

