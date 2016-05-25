Lesser known health benefits of cycling!

New Delhi: Cycling is often considered as one of the best physical activities. We all might have done cycling as kids or teenagers but nowadays, we hardly ride a bicycle as we find a four wheeler or two wheeler more comfortable. One thing we need to understand is that cycling promotes good health and gives many health benefits at all ages.

Here are some reasons why you should take up cycling:

Good for heart

One should do cycling everyday atleast for 15-30 minutes as it helps in improving the cardiovascular fitness and also decreases the risk of developing coronary heart disease.

Burns calories

If you want to lose weight then cycling is the perfect exercise as it helps to burn calories.

Promotes good mental health

Besides promoting good health, it has been linked to improved mental health.

Boosts immune system

Cycling helps in boosting your immune system and also reduces the risk of developing certain kinds of cancers.

Toned muscles

Cycling is great for toning and building your muscles, especially in the lower half of the body.