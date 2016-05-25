FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Lesser known health benefits of cycling!

zeenews.india.com
May 25, 2016

New Delhi: Cycling is often considered as one of the best physical activities. We all might have done cycling as kids or teenagers but nowadays, we hardly ride a bicycle as we find a four wheeler or two wheeler more comfortable. One thing we need to understand is that cycling promotes good health and gives many health benefits at all ages.

Here are some reasons why you should take up cycling:
Good for heart

One should do cycling everyday atleast for 15-30 minutes as it helps in improving the cardiovascular fitness and also decreases the risk of developing coronary heart disease.

Burns calories

If you want to lose weight then cycling is the perfect exercise as it helps to burn calories.

Promotes good mental health

Besides promoting good health, it has been linked to improved mental health.

Boosts immune system

Cycling helps in boosting your immune system and also reduces the risk of developing certain kinds of cancers.

Toned muscles

Cycling is great for toning and building your muscles, especially in the lower half of the body.

