Health & Lifestyle

Playing Candy games may expose kids to unhealthy foods

Covai Post Network
December 23, 2015

Anand Jayaram

Children who play online food related games are more likely to eat unhealthy snacks thereby risking obesity.

Children often fail to recognize that most games they play on the internet are advertisement for candy and snacks.

Netherlands researcher Frans Folkvord said television commercials can help guard against temptation but internet advertising is mixed with other types of content. Food manufactures websites which contain these games also offer children the option of sharing the games with their friends.

Folkvord observed that children don’t recognize the ads despite having clearly visible logos and brand names.

Studies show that children eat more candy after playing food related games. More than a 1000 children eating behavior was tested using hidden online food ads.

Researchers found children ate 55 per cent more than children who were shown hidden toy ads.

During the five minute break children who played food related games ate 72 more calories than with children in control conditions. Although Folkword didn’t find a link between eating and a high BMI, two years later choosing the snack did have an effect.

The BMI of children who chose an apple to satisfy their hunger instead of candy were lower two years later.

The findings necessitate a discussion concerning the prohibition of food commercials aimed at children.

The study appeared in the journal Current Opinion in Behavioral Sciences.

