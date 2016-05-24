Take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty if you wish to lose that post-pregnancy weight!

New Delhi: The joys of pregnancy has its moments of gloom too, that go by the name of pregnancy weight. We know how hard it is to go back to the pre-pregnancy figure and since the body goes through so many changes during pregnancy, even if you do manage to lose weight, it doesn’t exactly remains the same.

However, this Bollywood actress, who is known for her “perfect 10” figure, lost a whopping 21 kilos post her pregnancy!

We’re talking about the svelte Shilpa Shetty! The yummy mummy gave birth to her son Viaan four years ago in 2012 and within a few months, was back in shape, with some help of course!

In an interview to the Times of India, Vinod Channa, the man behind Shilpa’s post-pregnancy weight loss, revealed all her secrets and how he helped her get back into that slender figure.

He said, “Shilpa Shetty’s body type is ectomorph (a person with a lean and delicate build of the body) and that is why she has been thin since before her pregnancy. But, because of wrong eating habits and lack of movement and exercise, she had gained weight and lost her strength and fitness. She also faced joint problems in her neck, knee and lower back. So, it was very difficult to make her workout in first place. I made her work on strengthening her immune system and inner-outer thigh muscles, along with lower base and core strengthening workout.”

“I gradually added different techniques like functional, animal flow workout, conditioning workout, which she never did in the past. She followed a strict diet with limited carbohydrates – balancing the protein along with vegetables and fruits. I helped her lose 21 kgs in 3 and ½ months naturally. She worked towards a better shape than what people had seen her on-screen. So, anything is possible with the right guidance, dedication and sacrifices”, he said.

So, there you go, ladies! All you need to do to get back in shape after your pregnancy is just a good exercise regimen and a little bit of dieting and you’re good to go. However, do consult a fitness expert who can tell you what will best suit you.