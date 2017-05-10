FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

This is The FIRST Thing You Should Do Every Morning For a Happy Life

cosmopolitan.in
May 10, 2017

According to a Harvard psychologist…

Mornings are tough, no denying that. We struggle to get out of bed, or brush our teeth without falling asleep on the toilet seat.

But, Harvard psychologist, Amy Cuddy, recommends one simple task that would not just make our mornings better, but our entire day.

Stretch your body as wide as possible, before you even put one foot on the floor.

We bet you’ve never heard of such a strange task have you? Usually, it’s either – drink lemon water, or brush your teeth, or wash your face.

Cuddy, in fact, highlights the importance of stretching, to improve our posture, which in turn influences our thoughts and emotions.

You know how you feel more confident, when you sit up straighter, or stand up just slightly taller? The same goes for stretching.

She says that, “the people who wake up like this are super happy, like annoyingly happy.”

Stretching out your whole body and feeling ‘huge’, the minute you open your eyes, will leave you feeling huge, powerful, and more confident the entire day.

She says that, “If you sleep in a fetal ball…we have some preliminary evidence that people who wake up like that wake up much more stressed out.”

So start your day on the right foot, and stretch yourself out, it will leave you feeling happier in the long run too.

By Nitya Kanoria

