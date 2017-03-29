Thyroid trouble? This is how yoga can help

One of the most chronic lifestyle problems and a common cause of weight gain (especially amongst women) is hyperthyroidism. The butterfly-shaped thyroid gland is located in the lower part of the neck and plays a crucial role in the functioning of the endocrine system. It produces the thyroid hormone which controls our metabolism. Hypothyroidism involves an underactive thyroid gland and is more common than hyperthyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid is overactive. An insufficient supply of thyroxine can damage organs and tissues in every part of the body, and can lead to life-threatening complications.

Yoga can not only help prevent but also cure thyroid problems in many ways.

1.Yoga asanas and breathing exercises induce relaxation and reduce stress. Stress management is important for managing thyroid health.

2.If you already have thyroidrelates issues, then yoga can help with fatigue and and muscle pain.

3.Yoga stretches and loosens the neck area, where the thyroid gland is located, so, in the long run, certain asanas can help induce proper functioning.

PADA SANCHALANASANA

(YOGIC CYCLING)

1.Lie flat on your back, with your arms on either side of the body.

2. Bring the right leg up, pulling the knee toward the chest, and do a cycling movement.

3. Inhale as you straighten the leg, and exhale as you bend the knee.4.Practice a few of these with the right leg and repeat for the left. Thereafter, switch directions for both legs.

BENEFITS: Strengthens the pelvic and knee joints, abdominal and back muscles and tones thighs and waist.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: High BP, heart disease, menstruation, pregnancy, hernia, abdominal surgery.

SARVANG ASANA

1. Lie on the back with the legs and feet together. Place the arms and hands on the side of the body, with the palms facing down.

2. Raise both legs, engage the core and move the legs over towards the head.

3. Push down on the arms, raising the hips up and taking the legs further back.4. Gaze up towards the toes, stay and breathe.

BENEFITS: Improves circulation and posture, regulates thyroid function, corrects nervous system imbalances.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: High BP, circulatory diseases, inflammation of the eye, weak eye capillaries, spinal injuries, vertigo, pregnancy.

SETHUBAND ASANA

1. Lie on the back, bend your knees and place the feet on the floor, with your hips apart. Bring the arms alongside the body, palms facing downwards.

2.Inhale, press the feet into the floor and lift the hips up. Bring the hands onto the lower back for support.

3. Stay here for 10 seconds and breathe. Then, exhale and come down.

BENEFITS: Regulates hormonal imbalance, stretches the lower back.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Neck injuries, back injuries and knee injuries.

MATSYASANA

1.Lying on the back, bring the arms inwards, underneath the body.

2.Inhale, raise the chest up and place the crown of the head on the ground.

3. Using the arms and elbows for balance stay here and breathe.

BENEFITS: Regulates functioning of the thyroid and parathyroid glands, opens the chest, allows for deep breathing and strengthens the spine.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Spine and neck injuries.

MAKRA ASANA

1.Lie on the stomach with legs apart. Rest the side of the head on your hands.

2. Adjust the distance of the arms-if the elbows are too far out, tension will be felt in the neck, if they are too close, tension will occur in the lower back.

3.As you relax, feel your breath moving up and down the spine. This will activate healing of injuries.

BENEFITS: Relaxes spinal nerves allowing for natural re-alignment of the spine and improves breathing.