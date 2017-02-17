FLASH NEWS Don’t be remote-controlled Chief Minister, DMK’s Stalin tells Palaniswami Supreme Court gets 5 more judges, taking strength to 28 Remonetisation process almost complete: Jaitley I’m UP’s adopted son, would do better than its own sons: PM Dimple Yadav campaigns for sister-in-law Aparna in Lucknow Our troops can fight IS, if US opens arms warehouse: Subramanian Swamy UAE announces plan to build first city on Mars by 2117 Man City fined ₹29 lakh for breaching anti-doping rule FIFA wants 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by four countries

Watch! Stay fit with hot and gorgeous Shilpa Shetty’s warm-up tips

newsx.com
February 17, 2017

The exercises shown by Shilpa vary from stretching of individual body parts to the overall strengthening of the body. Some of the exercises are also beneficial for body toning and weight control.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launched a warm up routine video on her YouTube channel on Thursday. The stunning, gorgeous and fit actress gave tips on the art of strengthening one’s body.

In the video she is seen explaining the importance of warm up before exercising. The exercises explained by Shipla in her video can definitely help anyone achieve their fitness goals.

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty Kundra, launched a yoga DVD in 2015. The actress has also launched a health and wellness venture that will have videos, tutorials, recipes and tips for a healthier lifestyle.

“Improving health would be easy with access to the right information. This will be one platform with information on a combination of elements such as strength training, yoga, and food and nutrition,” she told a news portal.

This is the third video that Shilpa Shetty has posted on her YouTube channel.

