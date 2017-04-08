5 foods that can help prevent liver disease

The liver is one of the most vital organs of the body which plays a key role in various biochemical processes like removal of toxins from the body, storage of glucose and iron and synthesis of cholesterol. The modern-day lifestyle (stress, alcohol and smoking) coupled with unhealthy eating habits (mainly junk foods) is responsible for putting pressure on the liver and predisposing us to various liver complications. Here are 5 natural foods that enhance liver function in addition to improving liver health.

Vegetables

Although most vegetables are found to exert a positive effect on the liver, some are extremely beneficial in maintaining the health of the organ. The vegetables that are rich in sodium (like cabbage), sulphur (like onion and broccoli) and niacin (carrots) are good for liver. These compounds help in detoxification of the liver, protect it from harmful toxins and prevent absorption of toxic substances by the liver.

Garlic (lasoon)

Loaded with a wide range of healthy nutrients, garlic acts a perfect natural food to improve liver function and protect against various diseases. A single clove of garlic has the ability to activate enzymes which play a key role in flushing out toxins responsible for liver damage. It contains high amounts of two natural compounds namely selenium and allicin that helps in its liver cleansing process.

Turmeric (haldi)

Used as a natural food colour, turmeric is loaded with myriad healthy nutrients that help in keeping the liver healthy. Add a pinch of turmeric to a curry, soup or dal to enhance the taste of the dish and improve the detoxifying ability of the liver. In addition to removing the dietary carcinogens from the body, turmeric also helps in stimulating bile production.

Dry fruits

We all know that dry fruits are an excellent snack option due to their high content of dietary fibre and other nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids. But what most of us are unaware of, is that these nuts are very good for the liver as well. Walnuts are loaded with good amounts of glutathione, which plays a key role in the liver cleansing process and protecting the liver from various clinical complications.

Milk thistle (bhat-kataiya)

In addition to being known as one of the best natural foods for maintaining a healthy liver, milk thistle provides numerous health benefits. This natural herb contains a powerful antioxidant known as silymarin which helps in lowering the production of free radicals in the body. In addition to flushing out harmful toxins from the body and protecting the liver from the effects of alcohol and drugs, milk thistle is also used for treatment of hepatitis.

