Black tea: Amazing health benefits that you should know

Black tea – one of the widely consumed tea, it is obtained from the leaves of the shrub known as Camellia sinesis and is more oxidized than the green, white and the oolong tea varieties.

And moresoever, it has a stronger flavor than other varieties of tea.

Black tea is a name given to it due to the dark color of the tea’s liquor. The caffeine content in the tea is a concerning factor. A cup of black tea is known to contain half the amount of caffeine found in a cup of coffee.

It is good to have black tea as part of one’s diet as it offers many health benefits which are part of its nutritional profile.

Listed below are some spectacular tea benefits a ‘chai’ lover should know:

– Research has shown that consuming black tea helps to prevent the onset of cardiovascular problems. Damage to the blood stream and artery walls is reduced and the risk of heart diseases is also lowered.

– Consuming black tea can help reverse coronary artery diseases which come on due to endothelial vasomotor dysfunction.

– The flavonoids are also effective in reducing blood clots and coronary vasodilation. Manganese and polyphenols also help to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by keeping the heart muscles healthy.

– Antioxidants like polyphenols found in black tea help to prevent the formation of potential carcinogens in the body which results in preventing cancers like that of the colorectal, prostate, ovarian, lung and bladder. Black tea significantly helps in reducing the risk of breast,

prostate and stomach cancer. In addition, it also helps in reducing the risk of oral cancer in those who regularly smoke cigarettes or use tobacco products.

– Antioxidants present in black tea which helps to remove such free radicals and protect the body from the onset of different ailments. Free radicals cause a lot of harm to the body such as cancer, atherosclerosis and blood clot formation. When a person consumes unhealthy food, the number of free radicals in the body increases.

– Substances known as tannin contained in black tea has the ability to fight viruses like influenza, cold, flu, dysentery, hepatitis, and others and therefore, strengthen the immune system in the body. Drinking at least 3-4 cups of black tea in a day is advisable in order to reduce inflammations as well as harmful pathogens.

– Tannin present in black tea is also helpful for digestion. The substance can combat different kinds of intestinal and gastric illnesses and has a therapeutic effect.

– Powerful phytochemicals present in black tea helps in strengthening bones as well as connective tissue. Black tea drinkers have been found to possess healthier bones.

– As black tea is low in fat, calories, and sodium, the tea is beneficial for those who wants to shed weight. Black tea can act as a substitute for unhealthy drinks like carbonated beverages and prevents the addition of calories in the body.