Healing prana: Digest with colours

We often hear of alternative therapies such as colour therapy, healing through colours, even talk about how colours affect our moods. But ever wonder how these colours actually exist in the Creation and the role they play in transforming a diseased body into a healthy body and vice-versa?

If you look around in nature, you will find the canvas painted with millions of colours. A careful glance would reveal that that for every colour, there exist millions of shades and each shade has a different impact on you as you look at it. Our body, our cells, our organs all correspond to a colour, the grossness or subtleness of the shade depending on the state the body is in.

We had introduced a basic self-healing technique in the last issue. Let us delve deeper into the science of colours, which forms the very basis of Spiritual Healing, and tools that a healer uses to effectuate changes in the body with the aid of one’s consciousness and Guru.

Let’s do an experiment to tackle that discomfort feeling after a heavy meal…no medication or exercise just colours and consciousness.

Steps:

– Sit comfortably with your eyes closed and connect with your Guru, as explained in the last article.

– Gently start abdominal breathing, expand your abdomen as you inhale and pull it in as you exhale. Bring your awareness to your navel. Place your palms flat on the abdomen with fingers of both the hands pointing towards navel and the finger tips touching the periphery of the navel.

– Become aware of very light whitish orange light emanating from your palms and filling up the entire abdominal cavity. Become aware of every organ in this region washed with this whitish orange light.

– After a minute, become aware of this whitish orange light change to a whitish green hue. Absorb the green from this whitish green light through the walls of the stomach and intestines leaving only white light in your abdomen after about two minutes.

– Slowly be aware of this white light change to cool whitish blue. Keep your awareness on this shade of blue for a minute and then slowly bring your awareness out of the abdominal cavity, back to the navel.

– After a few minutes of practicing abdominal breathing, become aware of your complete physical form as you open your eyes.

Mail me your experiences. The Science of Colours is an ancient science that goes beyond the realm of the five senses. What you have experienced is only the tip of the ice-berg.

At Dhyan Ashram, sadhaks have traversed dimensions, brought the almost dead back to life, uncovered bodies hidden away from the rest of the world. But these are advanced practices, which I can take you through once your body is in a state of balance.

