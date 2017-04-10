27 May 2017, Edition - 683, Saturday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Valentino Rossi was discharged from hospital in Rimini on Friday after a motocross accident while training
  • Ranveer Singh was injured in the head while shooting the climax of Padmavati
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath blamed “conspiracies” for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state
  • Repeal the Beef Ban Law immediately that infringes on the right of every citizen to make their food choices: MK Stalin
  • ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s pay hiked 64% to ₹7.85 crore
  • Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passes away
  • Zika virus infections could cause eye diseases
  • The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border
  • PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest bridge in Assam
  • US admits airstrike in Iraq killed over 100 civilians
Health Matters

Here’s Why We Really Crave Junk Food

food.ndtv.com
April 10, 2017

We’ve all given in to our cravings, sometime or the other in our lives. However hard you may try, there’s always a snack craving or an itchy sweet tooth waiting to attack you. While it is alright to allow yourself a cheat day sometimes, the real reason why we crave junk food has been a bit obscure up until now. Finally, a group of researchers from the Feinberg School of Medicine at the Northwestern University in Chicago have seemed to have found a possible reason.

After analyzing the results of their study, experts claim that sleep deprivation may be one of the biggest causes of high-calorie food consumption. The findings of the study were presented at the at the Cognitive Neuroscience Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco.

To reach this conclusion, a group of participants were allocated different amounts of sleep – either eight hours or fours hours and later their reaction to the aroma of high calorie foods was recorded.

All participants slept for both the given lengths of time separated by a week of normal sleep.

The next day, they were asked to rate the pleasantness and intensity of sweet and savoury snacks like cinnamon rolls and crisps. They were also asked to rate the aroma of non-food items like fir trees.

Interestingly, it was found that those who were got to sleep for less hours has enhanced brain activity in regard to food smells when compared to those who slept well for at least eight hours every day. The experiment digs deeper into previous research that has linked sleep deprivation with overeating and making wrong food choices.

Talking about food choices, certain foods you may like eating before hitting the bed may be actually hampering your sleep. Therefore, it is good to identify them and enjoy them perhaps some other time of the day. Let go of dark chocolates, ice-creams and cheese close to your night time and even having a high-protein meal for dinner. These foods may be ruining your sleep unknowingly and also making you crave the unhealthy the next morning. According to the National Sleep Foundation, a healthy adult needs at least eight hours of good sleep which means that sleep quantity and quality both matter. You should feel well-rested and energized every morning for your brain to function actively through the day.

ALSO READ

Comments 19
I simply want to tell you that I'm beginner to blogging and seriously savored this blog site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You surely come with outstanding article content. Thanks a lot for revealing your web site. [why not try here] - Apr 17, 2017
ride the lightning http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Elizebeth Blockmon] - May 08, 2017
https://gobizap.com [Milan Wies] - May 08, 2017
Love you website. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [dr fisher] - May 08, 2017
Great goods from you, man. I've understand your stuff previous to and you're just too fantastic. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you're saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I can't wait to read much more from you. This is really a tremendous website. http://topcookwarebrands.com/privacy-policy/ [Rigoberto Glascoe] - May 09, 2017
These are truly enormous ideas in regarding blogging. You have touched some pleasant points here. Keep up the really good work! Is it OK to share on Linkedin? Any way, keep up the posting. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/michigan-home-warranty/livonia-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided brilliant clear idea http://www.arthritisintheknee.net [Ricky Setser] - May 09, 2017
This is excellent. The information you provided truly assist me on some hard choices that I have to be making. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Kyong Gunthrop] - May 09, 2017
A few things i have seen in terms of laptop memory is always that there are specifications such as SDRAM, DDR or anything else, that must go with the features of the motherboard. If the computer's motherboard is rather current while there are no operating system issues, changing the memory literally normally requires under one hour. It's among the list of easiest computer upgrade methods one can consider. Thanks for revealing your ideas. best [flight simulator games for pc] - May 11, 2017
Interesting blog post. A few things i would like to bring up is that pc memory is required to be purchased if the computer can't cope with what you do by using it. One can mount two RAM boards having 1GB each, for instance, but not one of 1GB and one having 2GB. One should make sure the car maker's documentation for one's PC to make sure what type of memory is needed. http://tamelexicon37.deviantart.com [flight simulator games for pc] - May 12, 2017
If you are nonetheless upon the fence: grab your favourite earphones, head down to a Perfect Buy and talk to in direction of plug them into a Zune then an iPod and see which a single sounds better in the direction of you, and which interface results in you smile added. Then you may recognize which is instantly for on your own. http://www.scienceupdatenow.org [about science] - May 16, 2017
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were handy very helpful http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 17, 2017
Is it OK to share on Linkedin? I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. Keep up the terrific work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas Home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Have you ever tried going out of your home and strolling alongside the streets without sporting any footwear?|They attain their purpose by arranging revenue and low cost strategies. But that does not allow you to put on your ease and comfort footwear everywhere. Finding a great, comfortable pair of shoes is like discovering a new buddy.|You can wear them with dresses like shorts or skirts which make you appear really cool. They are anti-slippery and can help you stroll comfortably in most locations too slippery. You don't have to waste gas and fight the crowds.|Here is how I have learned to deal with this conundrum. There are a number of sites that sell shoes from this company at unbelievable prices. They achieve their objective by organizing sales and discount schemes.|The sole is however another function that should be highlighted in these shoes. With active daily schedules, people barely get time to go to a shop and get footwear for themselves.|In-between measurements too are starting to be highlighted by retailers in their online catalogues. https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161227002.html [shop heels online] - May 24, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw6nzHcpCEk [lime green and black fascinator] - May 24, 2017
http://www.preschoolmathactivities.org/preschool-math-activities/ [Marty Merrbach] - May 25, 2017
Have you ever attempted heading out of your home and strolling alongside the streets without wearing any footwear?|They attain their purpose by organizing sales and low cost schemes. But that does not permit you to put on your comfort shoes all over the place. Finding a fantastic, comfy pair of shoes is like discovering a new buddy.|You can put on them with dresses like shorts or skirts which make you appear really cool. They are anti-slippery and can assist you walk easily in most locations too slippery. You don't have to waste gas and fight the crowds.|Here is how I have discovered to deal with this conundrum. There are a number of sites that sell shoes from this company at unbelievable prices. They attain their purpose by arranging sales and discount schemes.|The sole is yet an additional feature that ought to be highlighted in these footwear. With busy daily schedules, individuals barely get time to visit a store and get shoes for themselves.|In-in between measurements too are beginning to be featured by retailers in their online catalogues. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160916001.html [formal shoes] - May 26, 2017
My partner and i enjoy, result in I came across just what I had been searching for Here’s Why We Really Crave Junk Food – The Covai Post. You’ve finished my four day long hunt! The almighty Bless you person. Have a very good day time. L8rs game poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [game poker online] - May 26, 2017
I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic! http://makemoneyq.com [Reggie Dudek] - May 27, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 ways Elizabeth Hurley stays smokin’ hot at 51
May 05, 2017

Maybe you know Elizabeth Hurley as a model, as the vixen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, or as Hugh Grant’s main squeeze back in the nineties. But lately, she’s been setting the screen on fire at E!, where she’s seen playing the hottest-ever Queen of England…

Read More