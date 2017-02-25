Know your food, then eat

Bengaluru: There is growing concern about lack of food safety awareness and hygiene standards of those serving food. In 2013, in Saran district of Bihar, 23 children died after having their midday meal in school. Investigation revealed that the oil used to make the meal had been contaminated by an organophosphate. The headmistress chose not to act when cook told her of the foul smell of the oil.

Worse still, she did nothing when the children complained of an unusual taste. Apparently, the oil container was earlier used for storing organophosphate pesticide.

“It was a horrific incident. In our school, teachers check the food before it is served to children. Food safety should be taken seriously, because a small contamination can lead to severe health issues,” says Mandira Bhowmik, teacher in the government school in Bengaluru . Most of the people are not aware about food safety. “Parents and children should be taught about food safety, and what can be consumed, and what can’t be. The government should run campaigns to educate people about the hazards of contamination,” she adds.

Rarely is there the use of hand gloves when food is served by street vendors. “A survey on street vendors revealed that only 3 per cent used hand gloves and only 2 per cent washed their hands before and after handling food. And it is hard to expect any food safety practices from them. They don’t really care. But what is shocking is how even the plush restaurants do the same thing,” says Saikat Maity, Manager HHI.

There is also the need to know about expiry dates of food items, especially those bought from bakeries says Suman Kumar , An IT professional and a mother of two. “There are many bakery products that should be consumed within a day or two. They do come with an expiry date, but are sold beyond that. Abroad, a food item has passed the expiry date is simply dumped,” says Suman.