Obesity is nothing but a disease

Let us first try understanding how we view obesity. Historically, we have been made to believe obesity is a state of affluence and any intention to weightless is only to look good. Even jogging in a park has been considered a sign of affluence…

We have been gradually fed with the thought that obesity is self created by someone who is not bothered how he or she is seen by the outside world and all those who lost weight did so only to look good for the same world. Let us look at it like this .Why would someone want to look fat and not be bothered … Will you be? Normal human tendency is to look good … But when someone is unable to … it may not be their fault always.

We all have a great deal of knowledge about type 2 (adult onset) diabetes. So would you believe if I say diabetes is related to eating more sugars? Think again …..The answer should be a big NO. Isn’t it? It’s an internal change in function called insulin resistance which reduces the efficiency of the insulin produced.

Likewise, obesity is a disease related to altered energy homeostasis (regulation of energy intake and its expenditure) and not merely related to the quality or quantity of food intake. Yes, food intake does contribute, but it’s only a complimentary factor and not a causative factor. That’s why if two individuals eat the same kind of food with similar activity levels , their weights will still be different.

Understanding energy homeostasis is complex. It involves a multitude of factors, including environmental, hormonal and lifestyle. Weight regulation is a physiological process wherein the food we eat gets metabolised by a complex interaction of neural signals from the brain, hormonal signals from the intestines and pancreas and how it’s stored in the adipose tissue (fat cells).

This regulation varies between individuals and is closely related to different factors. These could include stressful conditions, drugs, altered sleep pattern, food intake timings, associated medical conditions, sedentary lifestyle, etc.

This state of altered metabolism leading onto increased accumulation of fat is referred to as obesity. Read the last line again …` increased accumulation of fat’, and not weight. This refers to a state where a heavyweight champion with large muscles and good weight may not be considered obese, as he has only lesser fat. On the contrary, someone with almost normal weight with high amounts of fat may be considered obese. This state is common in Asians who by genetic factors tend to have higher fat content , predisposing each of them to increase risk of obesity related comorbidities like diabetes , hypertension , polycystic ovarian disease , non-alcoholic fatty liver disease etc. This entity is called ‘thin fat Indians’. Though it’s grammatically wrong to have thin and fat together, it refers to higher fat content in the body in even thin individuals.

The increased fat accumulation has a condition called ‘low grade chronic inflammation ‘which is the causative factor for insulin resistance, predisposing the comorbidities. Hence, any treatment should be for losing this fat and not merely weight.

Obesity, thus, by its ability to precipitate such conditions, should be referred to as a disease and desired treatment has to be initiated before it can eventually lead on to life-threatening conditions. This is why the American Diabetology Association and the World Health Organisation have aptly defined obesity as a disease and not merely a cosmetic entity.

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.