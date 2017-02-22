Shivratri – the merger of two opposites

Shivratri is the night of merger of two opposites – Shiva and Shakti – making a complete whole or purna. Shiv is the karta or the doer and may be likened to a vehicle. If you remove ‘i’ from Shiv, it becomes ‘shav’ (corpse). The ‘i’ represents Shakti, which is the fuel that energizes this vehicle to perform action. Shakti is the force of the physical world. Without the merger of Shiv and Shakti everything is incomplete. Shiv and Shakti pertain to manifest creation and arise from the unmanifest. The journey back to the unmanifest can be carved only through their complete merger which is the ultimate purpose of Yog and Sanatan Kriya.

A practical example of merger of Shiv and Shakti is the institution of marriage where the merger of male and female leads to manifestation of a new life, which cannot be generated in isolation. If there is a mismatch in this merger of male and female, or Shiv and Shakti, the marriage remains apoorna (incomplete). This imbalance is evident in the progeny of the couple who will exhibit anti-social and undesirable behaviour and traits. The rishis of yesteryear explained how incompleteness sets into the child in the womb itself because it is in the womb that the tri doshas — vata, pitta and kapha manifest at the cellular level. For a marriage to be complete, the merger of shiv and shakti has to take place at the level of every chakra.

The seven major chakras, represent different aspects of human evolution. Majority of marriages today are rooted in material and sexual gratification, the connections of two lower chakras (mooladhar and swadishthan), usually ending in discord and disharmony. The marriages for power, eg marriage between two kingdoms, is consumed at the level manipurak chakra and lasts longer, but is again incomplete. A connection formed on the basis of love is much higher and has no ties and is formed at anahad chakra. Though it’s a rarity to find such today. Even rarer are connections of higher creativity, i.e. at the next level, that of the vishuddhi chakra. Here people unite when they have risen over their selfish needs and unite to create institutions, charitable organisations or even awareness to help people who are in need. Then comes connection of agya chakra, the highest energy centre in a being. Such a subtle connection is almost impossible to find in present times. Only people who have transcended the physical, the emotional, who’ve surpassed the level of love and creativity at the physical level can connect at this highest and subtlest level of existence. This is the union of Shiva and Shakti, complete in every respect.

At Dhyan Ashram, the energy patterns and chakras of the two partners are matched and then their compatibility and success of future marriage is ascertained. Remember, every Shakti is finding a Shiv force; and every Shiv is finding a Shakti force. Till they find each other and merge, they will be imbalanced or asthir. The union or mel is necessary for creation, the level of creation depends on the level of merger. For example when Rishi Vishvamitra and Gayatri ji merged, a parallel universe was created. On the night of Shivratri, both these energies are at their peak. It is easiest to connect to them, leading to the highest merger. Once the merger is complete, nothing is impossible: be it manifestation of thought or desire, or mantra siddhi.

