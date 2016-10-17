Things you can do to prevent dementia!

New Delhi: Dementia is a chronic or persistent disorder of the mental processes which is caused by brain disease or injury. It is also marked by memory disorders, personality changes, and impaired reasoning. Though, there is no cure for dementia but one can decrease the risk of developing dementia by making certain changes in our lifestyle.

Here are some ways you can do to prevent dementia:

Eat healthy diet

Eating a healthy diet consisting of fruit, fish and vegetables may lower the risk of dementia.

Exercise regularly

Besides eating a healthy diet and not smoking, one of the best ways to prevent dementia is by exercising regularly. 30 minutes of walking daily can lower the risk of dementia.

Reduce alcohol intake

One should reduce the intake of alcohol as it is one of the lifestyle factors associated with an increased risk of dementia.

Stop smoking

If you are a chain smoker, then stop smoking as it increases the risk of developing dementia. Passive smoking may also increase a person’s risk of dementia.

Adequate sleep

Getting proper sleep is good for the health of your brain as lack of it affect the protein amyloid-beta which has been associated with dementia.