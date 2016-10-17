FLASH NEWS Corruption and Black Money defeat even the good hearted people: PM Modi Banking will return to normalcy in the New Year: PM Modi I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1 Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary

Things you can do to prevent dementia!

October 17, 2016

New Delhi: Dementia is a chronic or persistent disorder of the mental processes which is caused by brain disease or injury. It is also marked by memory disorders, personality changes, and impaired reasoning. Though, there is no cure for dementia but one can decrease the risk of developing dementia by making certain changes in our lifestyle.

Here are some ways you can do to prevent dementia:

Eat healthy diet

Eating a healthy diet consisting of fruit, fish and vegetables may lower the risk of dementia.

Exercise regularly

Besides eating a healthy diet and not smoking, one of the best ways to prevent dementia is by exercising regularly. 30 minutes of walking daily can lower the risk of dementia.

Reduce alcohol intake

One should reduce the intake of alcohol as it is one of the lifestyle factors associated with an increased risk of dementia.

Stop smoking

If you are a chain smoker, then stop smoking as it increases the risk of developing dementia. Passive smoking may also increase a person’s risk of dementia.

Adequate sleep

Getting proper sleep is good for the health of your brain as lack of it affect the protein amyloid-beta which has been associated with dementia.

