Yoga for a ​calm ​mind

In the previous article we discussed a Pranayam and an ayurvedic tonic to keep the mind calm as well as maintaining good health and a youthful glow. Adding to that we will learn two asans from the Sanatan Kriya which affect the vagus nerve. This nerve runs parallel to the ​Sushumna ​Nadi (spine) and connects the ​Mooladhar chakra (base of the spine) to the ​Agya chakra (forehead).

Asans for Vagus ​Nerve

Invoke the energy of the Guru and Lord Ganesh.

1. Marjari​asan​ (​Cat pose)

Go down on your palms and knees, place your hands directly below your shoulders and your knees below your hips. Keep your elbows straight and look forward. Inhale as you raise your head and gaze at the highest point above, while you arch your spine downwards. Hold the posture for sometime and as you exhale you pull your abdominal muscles in and arch the spine in the opposite direction towards the ceiling while you look downwards. Hold the posture and repeat it gently seven times.

2. Vyaghrasan (Tiger pose)

It is called so as it simulates the stretching movement made by a tiger when it wakes up from sleep. Go down on your palms and knees. Place your hands directly below your shoulders and your knees below your hips. Keep your elbows straight and look forward. Inhale deep as you slowly raise your right leg as high as possible above the ground. Bend your leg at your knee to make your shin vertical. Simultaneously, curve the neck towards the back. Hold this posture. Bring the right knee between the arms and pull your abdominal muscles in and arch the spine towards the ceiling. Simultaneously, bring your head between your hands and look at the floor between your knees. Hold this posture. Repeat this seven times with both legs.

After completing this relax in shavasan for sometime. That is you lie down on your back with palms facing upwards. Exhale and stretch the muscles as you relax. Anyone who would practice the above given techniques would have a radiant and glowing appearance along with a relaxed and calm mind. Its recommended that you visit a Dhyan​ Foundation center near you to learn the correct way to practice asans. Any yogic kriya is effective only when it is channelized by a Guru who has the siddhis and is not bound by maya.

(Yogi Ashwini is the Guiding Light of Dhyan Foundation and an authority on the Vedic Sciences. His book, ‘Sanatan Kriya, The Ageless Dimension’ is an acclaimed thesis on anti-ageing. Log onto to www.dhyanfoundation.com for more)

