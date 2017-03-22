05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Health Matters

Yoga for Asthma – II

Yogi Ashwini
March 22, 2017

Yogi Ashwini

In the previous article we learnt a pranayam and a cleansing technique for keeping asthma at bay. When the allergens irritate the lungs, our body secretes certain anti-allergens as a natural defense mechanism. Below are certain asans as entailed in the sanatan kriya through which these secretions can be directed to the lungs effectively. It is recommended that you visit a Dhyan Foundation center near you to learn the correct way to practice these asans.

Start by paying reverence to the energy of the Guru and Lord Ganesh.

Bhujang Asan: Lie on your stomach and place the palms on the floor on either side of the chest. Rest your forehead on the ground and keep the heels joined. As you inhale, look upwards and raise your upper body (chest, shoulders, neck and head) with the strength of your back, using your hands, just for support. This needs to be done very gently. Hold the posture for a count of seven and exhale as you come down. Repeat this seven times. Ensure the navel touches the ground every time you lift your body.

Bhoonaman Asan: Clench your fists and with the help of your knuckles and knees slowly go down on your belly. Allow only the knees, knuckles and forehead to touch the ground. Stay in the pose for as long as possible. Repeat this seven times.

These asans work wonders when performed in tandem certain ayurvedic remedies.

Ayurvedic cure

Take 1 year old pure desi cow ghee. Put 6 black pepper corns in it and leave overnight. Next morning put 1/8th tsp of this ghee in each nostril, position of the head should be such that the ghee does not flow back into the throat. This medicated ghee helps in making the allergen ineffective and then it can be thrown out of the body for which gently inhale and as you are exhaling bring your head down by bending the neck, without giving any jerk.

Another effective remedy to clear out allergens from body involves adding a pinch of saffron to one year old pure and organic honey (preferably single flower honey). Leave the mixture overnight and have it next morning.

All of these techniques are tried and tested for thousands of years by the vedic masters, and in present times by sadhaks at Dhyan Ashram. It is highly recommended that one does not perform them by reading from books or on television, but practice them under the guidance of a Guru.

Yogi Ashwini is the Guiding Light of Dhyan Foundation and an authority on the Vedic Sciences. His book, ‘Sanatan Kriya, The Ageless Dimension’ is an acclaimed thesis on anti-ageing. Log onto to www.dhyanfoundation.com for more

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.

ALSO READ

Comments 24
I simply want to mention I'm newbie to blogging and site-building and definitely enjoyed your web-site. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You really come with wonderful posts. Appreciate it for sharing with us your website page. [reference] - Apr 16, 2017
click here http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Mohammed Elbe] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/index.html [Vennie Neesmith] - May 08, 2017
Thanks , I've recently been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have came upon so far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the source? http://topcookwarebrands.com/all-clad-4403-stainless-steel-tri-ply-bonded-dishwasher-safe-3-quart-saute-pan-with-lid-silver/ [Celinda Hasberry] - May 09, 2017
Way cool! Is it OK to post on Tumblr? Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus the rest of the site is very good. Keep up the terrific work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/arizona-home-warranty/mesa-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept http://babystrollerinfo.com [Kathy Raitz] - May 09, 2017
Fantastic stuff here. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [dr fisher] - May 09, 2017
Very interesting subject, appreciate it for putting up. http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 09, 2017
Thanks for your blog post. A few things i would like to bring up is that pc memory needs to be purchased in case your computer can no longer cope with everything you do with it. One can install two RAM boards of 1GB each, as an illustration, but not certainly one of 1GB and one with 2GB. One should look for the car maker's documentation for the PC to be certain what type of memory it can take. http://www.foodspotting.com/3877595 [best flying games pc] - May 12, 2017
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog. You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Kudos! http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 16, 2017
This is having a little bit further more subjective, however I significantly prefer the Zune Industry. The interface is colorful, incorporates far more aptitude, and some interesting features like 'Mixview' that let oneself abruptly look at comparable albums, music, or other end users related in the direction of what you are listening toward. Clicking upon one of people will centre on that product or service, and a different preset of "neighbors" will appear into view, allowing on your own towards navigate in the vicinity of looking into as a result of equivalent artists, audio, or customers. Talking of users, the Zune "Social" is furthermore Wonderful pleasurable, letting you uncover other people with shared tastes and turning into pals with them. Your self then can pay attention in direction of a playlist built based mostly on an amalgamation of what all your pals are listening in direction of, which is far too thrilling. Those concerned with privateness will be relieved in the direction of know yourself can protect against the public in opposition to viewing your individual listening behavior if you as a result choose. http://www.gamestricks.org [download games] - May 16, 2017
Nu mai È™tiu ce sÄƒ cred.Am citit blogul (nu chiar pe tot) È™i Ã®n majoritatea articolelor nu vÄƒd sarcasm chiar deloc(which is why I think he's a fundementalist), pe cÃ¢nd Ã®n unele comentarii scrise de el este prezentÄƒ logica circularÄƒ È™i uneori cred cÄƒ este folosita cu bunÄƒ È™tiinÈ›Äƒ. http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 17, 2017
Very cool. This post is nice, my younger sister is totally into this. I will convey her for sure. Is it OK to share on Reddit? Keep up the terrific work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
It is also in your interests to make sure that the shopping encounter is streamlined in accordance to industry standards.|Marco Tozzi shoes provides the wearer a celebrity appear. Think about what you truly need and stick to the plan. The footwear you select to wear will communicate a lot about your personality.|So if you have a US shoe size, you ought to know how to change it. Here you will get broad range of styles and styles in males's shoes. The on-line store will confirm your order and start the transport process.|We must do some comparisons among the on-line footwear stores and find the least expensive footwear. Other than safety, it also spares our feet from obtaining wounded by strolling on rough surfaces.|Confirm their returns policy: The garments or shoes might not function out. For many individuals, they didn't even care what the footwear really looked like - as lengthy as they fit nicely.|To purchase footwear on-line has become a typical trend in Dubai. So just go on-line, and get the designer shoes for your self and alter the way you look. They look sporty and informal at the same time.|I discover the entire encounter rather exhausting and dispiriting. You may have been shoe shopping all your lifestyle now, but have you believed if you usually get value for money? It is an easy and hassle free method of buying.|Gone are the days when footwear had been used to just cover and protect your feet. When you shoes online shoppin, returns or exchanges can be the biggest drawback simply simply because of the inconvenience.|This trend appears set to carry on, especially with the introduction of discount codes and offers. He made a modest beginning with footwear that seemed severe, but synonymous with quality.|Ensure that the shoes match well and the kid is comfy sporting them. You must on the internet always shield your interests. At first the quality of the shoe, top quality shoe will guarantee you that shoe is robust.|You should on the internet always protect your passions. Ensure that the shoes fit well and the kid is comfortable wearing them. Cost aside, they might not necessarily look great on you.|Before creating your buy, always put on both footwear and stroll around. And lastly, anybody planning to shoes online shoppin completely should store around for the best deals! This ensures that your footwear will usually match.|So the world is literally 1 single shop when it comes to shopping on-line and you can shop anyplace you like. But never get carried absent by ads. A guarantee is particularly helpful when you are shoe buying.|So, always select the 1 that will match with your persona and your dressing fashion. https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-161230001.html [get free shoes online] - May 24, 2017
You have to specify the size and type of the footwear and you can get it at your door.|Remember to use a great number of keywords on your website content material. There are amazing reductions provided by this online store which will save your big quantity of money. Nicely, right here are a couple of answers for you.|On the other hand, ladies who are already tall should probably steer clear of footwear with high heels. Tennis shoes, trainers, basketball footwear, ballet shoes, something footwear. So you can purchase what ever you require online.|Shopping online is the genuine secret to creating financial savings when buying for shoes. On-line shopping comes with benefits of its own. Take the initial stage today towards a healthier, happier you.|Gliders footwear variety extends from beachwear to formal wear. More than the knee boots for ladies are turning into well-known nowadays. No much more missing your favourite Television show just because you have to go shopping. https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-16109002.html [online shoe shopping sites cheap] - May 24, 2017
Thank you so much for giving everyone an update on this matter on your blog. Please understand that if a new post becomes available or in case any adjustments occur to the current write-up, I would be interested in reading a lot more and learning how to make good usage of those methods you discuss. Thanks for your efforts and consideration of other folks by making this web site available. http://thediabeticnervepain.com/diabetic-nerve-pain-uncovered/ [Mac Malton] - May 25, 2017
whoah this weblog is magnificent i like studying your posts. Stay up the great paintings! You understand, lots of individuals are looking round for this info, you can help them greatly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw6nzHcpCEk [lime fascinator] - May 26, 2017
We happened over here from the different website and considered I might verify issues out. I favor some tips i notice Yoga for Asthma – II – The Covai Post so now i’m following a person. Enjoy going over your internet web site yet again. situs poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [situs poker online] - May 26, 2017
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it! http://www.truckandrvelectronics.com [Wilson Meller] - May 27, 2017
Great post, thanks for the read. poltyu.com [Stephen Quarles] - May 29, 2017
The Zune concentrates upon remaining a Moveable Media Player. Not a world-wide-web browser. Not a activity machine. Perhaps inside of the future it'll do even better within just those areas, however for currently it can be a superior route toward prepare and hear in the direction of your tunes and films, and is without having peer in just that respect. The iPod's advantages are its net visiting and programs. If people good added compelling, probably it is your ideal determination. http://www.onlinedatingweb.org [blog tips] - May 30, 2017
Concerning me and my spouse we have owned extra MP3 players previously mentioned the a long time than I can rely, which includes Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the remaining couple decades I've solved down in direction of just one line of players. Why? Because I was joyful to obtain how well-designed and fun in the direction of use the underappreciated (and commonly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.sportsandathletics.net [any url] - May 31, 2017
makes me ask yourself. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [dr fortino] - Jun 01, 2017
The refreshing Zune browser is amazingly constructive, nonetheless not as Great as the iPod's. It performs very well, yet just isn't as prompt as Safari, and is made up of a clunkier interface. If your self sometimes application on using the web browser that is not an issue, nevertheless if you are creating in the direction of read the world-wide-web alot from your PMP then the iPod's larger screen and greater browser may possibly be vital. http://www.thesoccersports.net [any domain] - Jun 05, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Herbal Remedies for Depression: Know What Could Help
May 05, 2017

We are not oblivious to the fact how depression is fast becoming a common lifestyle problem with many of us suffering from symptoms like anxiety,….

Read More