Yoga to improve digestion – I

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation of toxins or ‘ama’. This ama interferes with secretion of digestive juices, scarcity of digestive juices hampers expulsion of wastes from the body. What you get is bad digestion and diseases that come along with it.

Early symptoms of digestive problems include eruptions on body, arms or face, whiteness at the center of finger nails and even patches on face or body.

As per yog, human being has not one but four stomachs, namely, the mouth, bladder called stomach, the small and large intestines. An imbalance in any four leads to problems of digestion. In the mouth, saliva is secreted to break down food molecules. For optimum functioning of salivary glands, a simple remedy is to chew every morsel 14 times, this turns the food into a semi-fluid which is sweet. No matter how much hurry you are in, you must count 14 times as you chew your food. Ayurveda prescribes a combination of five kinds of salts to catalyse the process of digestion. If you find it difficult to source these five salts, then you may consume Udakvyadhi Choorna, which is a combination of the five salts and certain herbs. In addition to these remedies, there are certain asans detailed in Sanatan Kriya to rekindle the digestive fire. We will discuss them next week.

Yogi Ashwini is the Guiding Light of Dhyan Foundation and an authority on the Vedic Sciences. His book, ‘Sanatan Kriya, The Ageless Dimension’ is an acclaimed thesis on anti-ageing. Log onto to www.dhyanfoundation.com for more

