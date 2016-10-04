Aishwarya Rai Bachchan DEMANDED for a bold role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil!

FLASH NEWS 70 trains delayed due to dense fog in North India Niranjan Shah resigns as secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January

October 4, 2016

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-wife in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a failed Urdu poet who finds companionship in Ranbir’s character in the film.

Yes, you heard that right! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bold avatar in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has surprised many. The actress has gone all out is looking absolutely ravishing. After having worked in films like Sarbjit and Jazbaa it was in fact very refreshing to see Ash return as a hottie on screen with ADHM. So for all those of you who believed that the actress was apprehensive about playing a woman who wants to be lusted upon then let us tell you that you’re in for a shock. A source close to the project revealed some very intimate details about Aishwarya and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Our source said, “When Ash was approached for the role the makers had kept a mild script, but on reading her part she felt that it was incomplete. Aishwarya felt that by making her character tame the makers were killing it.” The source further added, “Aishwarya demanded that the script be made more bold. She felt that the character would be more relatable if they went all out. And it was only after this suggestion from Aishwarya the team worked on more steamy sequences in the film.”

Clearly Aishwarya is ready to come back and showcase her sexy avatar. The blue-eyed beauty has managed to mesmerise us and even this time around her this bold step has worked in favour of the film. There’s no denying that people have started to notice that the actress is here to stay and the younger generation be ready to fight her charm at the ticket windows.

Buzz was that the Bachchan family wasn’t too pleased with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil trailer and felt that it was too bold. Amitabh Bachchan in an interview however clarified that there was no such issue and even insisted that he had not seen the trailer at the time of this interview. Aishwarya’s new hot makeover on 70mm is working wonders for the film. In fact her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is crackling and people cannot stop gushing about how lovely the two look together. It was learnt that the actress had also put forth conditions for the film’s promotions. Apparently Aishwarya will make only a few select appearances for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions.

For those of you who do not know Aishwarya plays Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-wife in the film. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a failed Urdu poet who finds companionship in Ranbir‘s character in the film. This intense love drama is all set to release this Diwali and will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. So get ready for a very HOT Aishwarya and a crackling Diwali this year!

