Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma’s relationship in trouble again? Here’s why

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who had parted ways earlier this year had reconciled a few months back. Their fans were happy to know that the duo was back together. But the latest buzz may disappoint their well-wishers.

According to the latest buzz, Anushka and Virat are having a troubled relationship again and the bone of contention is marriage.

A report in DNA originally attributed to Bollywoodlife.com suggests that Virat is keen to marry Anushka but the lady isn’t apparently ready to walk down the aisle.

“Virat wants to get married to Anushka, he’s very possessive about her. He keeps a tab on her every time she’s on an outdoor shoot or busy with her film’s promotions. Anushka is at the peak of her career and with projects as an actor and producer she has too much going on. Moreover she’s not yet ready for marriage,” Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source.