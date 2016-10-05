Continue reading "Virender Sehwag gets blessed by ‘God’ Sachin Tendulkar"" /> Virender Sehwag gets blessed by ‘God’ Sachin Tendulkar ::: Virender Sehwag gets blessed by ‘God’ Sachin Tendulkar – The Covai Post
Virender Sehwag gets blessed by ‘God’ Sachin Tendulkar

October 5, 2016

Sehwag’s adventure of trying to troll Sachin Tendulkar didn’t stop, though

Twitter and Virender Sehwag have become inseparable these days. After making fun of several players on the social media, Sehwag marked his sarcasm gun at Sachin Tendulkar yesterday. Tendulkar tweeted to congratulate team India on becoming the number one ranked team in the world. But, Sehwag crashed in between with his own request asking for motivation from Tendulkar.

Sehwag felt that the commentators should also be encouraged. Sehwag is currently on a commentary stint at the moment or the ongoing test series between India and New Zealand.

Tendulkar is active on Social media but he doesn’t tweet regularly. Sehwag’s tweet quickly caught fire and everybody waited with excitement to see what Sachin would reply.

As expected, Sachin paaji did not disappoint and made a reply. He fulfilled his desire and blessed him. Sachin replied: “Jiyo mere Lala….Tathaaaastuuuuu!!!”

But Sehwag, however, is Sehwag and took another shot at the Tendulkar. No one would have ever thought about the funny angle which Sehwag gave to Sachin’s reply. He funnily mocked his former teammate that even while blessing, God doesn’t forget tp mention to endorse the brand of his IPL franchise.

He tweeted: Aashirwad me bhi God ji , apni IPL team ke Maalik ke brand ka zikr karna nahi bhoolte. Sahi me, Duniya hila dete hain aap God ji

Sehwag was pointing out at Reliance Communications new telecom venture ‘Jio.’ Sachin Tendulkar is associated with the brand as its brand ambassador. In the same way, the Master Blaster is also associated with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (owned by Reliance) since the inaugural edition. Sehwag made that joke keeping that ‘the jiyo mere lala’ line from Sachin’s tweet.

